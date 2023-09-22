Number of charging stations tops 4,200

ANKARA

Türkiye’s charging station network has expanded to reach more than 4,200 as the number of electric vehicles (EV) on the roads climbed to nearly 33,000.

There are a total of 4,221 charging stations in the country and Türkiye ranks first in Europe in terms of DC (fast charging) points per vehicle, said Mustafa Yılmaz, the head of the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

“The charging stations network, which has now spread to all 81 provinces, includes 2,228 DC and 6,633 AC [slow charging] points. We have around one DC point for every 14 vehicles, which is the highest among all European countries,” he said.

The number of charging stations grows apace almost every month in line with the increase in the number of electric vehicles on the country’s roads, Yılmaz added.

There were nearly 33,000 electric vehicles in Türkiye as of the end of July, accounting for 0.2 percent of all vehicles in the country, according to the latest data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

From January to August, 28,391 electric vehicles were sold in the country, pointing to a staggering 765 percent increase from the same period of last year, showed the numbers from the Automotive Distributors’ and Mobility Association (ODMD).

In August alone, electric vehicle sales leaped more than 1,000 percent year-on-year to 8,584, which could be attributed to the increase in the deliveries by the country’s first electric carmaker Togg.

Togg delivered a total of 3,400 of T10X model car in the first eight months of 2023. Tesla, which started to sell its cars in April, delivered 5,500 vehicles in the same period. The U.S electric carmaker is expected to deliver around 15,000 cars in Türkiye this year.