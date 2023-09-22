Number of charging stations tops 4,200

Number of charging stations tops 4,200

ANKARA
Number of charging stations tops 4,200

Türkiye’s charging station network has expanded to reach more than 4,200 as the number of electric vehicles (EV) on the roads climbed to nearly 33,000.

There are a total of 4,221 charging stations in the country and Türkiye ranks first in Europe in terms of DC (fast charging) points per vehicle, said Mustafa Yılmaz, the head of the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

“The charging stations network, which has now spread to all 81 provinces, includes 2,228 DC and 6,633 AC [slow charging] points. We have around one DC point for every 14 vehicles, which is the highest among all European countries,” he said.

The number of charging stations grows apace almost every month in line with the increase in the number of electric vehicles on the country’s roads, Yılmaz added.

There were nearly 33,000 electric vehicles in Türkiye as of the end of July, accounting for 0.2 percent of all vehicles in the country, according to the latest data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

From January to August, 28,391 electric vehicles were sold in the country, pointing to a staggering 765 percent increase from the same period of last year, showed the numbers from the Automotive Distributors’ and Mobility Association (ODMD).

In August alone, electric vehicle sales leaped more than 1,000 percent year-on-year to 8,584, which could be attributed to the increase in the deliveries by the country’s first electric carmaker Togg.

Togg delivered a total of 3,400 of T10X model car in the first eight months of 2023. Tesla, which started to sell its cars in April, delivered 5,500 vehicles in the same period. The U.S electric carmaker is expected to deliver around 15,000 cars in Türkiye this year.

ARTS & LIFE Worlds oldest wooden structure discovered in Zambia

World's oldest wooden structure discovered in Zambia
LATEST NEWS

  1. World's oldest wooden structure discovered in Zambia

    World's oldest wooden structure discovered in Zambia

  2. First Bob Ross TV painting goes on sale for nearly $10 million

    First Bob Ross TV painting goes on sale for nearly $10 million

  3. Head of Alexander the Great bust found in Düzce

    Head of Alexander the Great bust found in Düzce

  4. Game of Thrones' creator and other authors sue OpenAI

    Game of Thrones' creator and other authors sue OpenAI

  5. Consumer confidence recovers in September

    Consumer confidence recovers in September
Recommended
EBRD loan to DenizBank expands earthquake recovery financing

EBRD loan to DenizBank expands earthquake recovery financing
Eximbank secures $277 mln murabaha facility

Eximbank secures $277 mln murabaha facility
Airbnb cracking down on fake listings

Airbnb cracking down on fake listings
Germany weighs barring Chinese parts in 5G networks

Germany weighs barring Chinese parts in 5G networks
Consumer confidence recovers in September

Consumer confidence recovers in September
Central Bank raises policy rate 500 basis points to 30%

Central Bank raises policy rate 500 basis points to 30%
WORLD South Korea investigates 17 US soldiers for drug crimes

South Korea investigates 17 US soldiers for drug crimes

Seventeen American soldiers stationed in South Korea are being investigated by the local police for "alleged illegal drug behaviour", the United States Forces Korea said Wednesday.
ECONOMY Consumer confidence recovers in September

Consumer confidence recovers in September

Consumer sentiment improved in September after declining in the previous three months, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Kuntz sacked as Türkiye coach following Japan defeat

Kuntz sacked as Türkiye coach following Japan defeat

Türkiye's national football team has parted ways with coach Stefan Kuntz in the wake of a disappointing 4-2 friendly loss to Japan during the international break, local media has reported.