Number of Caretta caretta nests at İztuzu reaches 10

MUĞLA

It has been determined that the number of Caretta caretta nests, a species threatened with extinction, at İztuzu Beach in the Ortaca district of Muğla has reached 10.

Teams and volunteers from the Sea Turtle Research, Rescue and Rehabilitation Center (DEKAMER) identified 10 nests during their work on the beach in these days when the nesting season has begun.

The officials protect the eggs inside the nests with cages so that animals such as foxes and badgers do not harm them, and they record the nests to monitor the hatchlings that will emerge from the eggs.

Fatih Polat, a biologist and DEKAMER project assistant, stated that they are conducting monitoring and protection work on the beach nests with the support of the General Directorate for the Protection of Natural Assets.

Polat noted that they identified the first Caretta caretta nest of the year at İztuzu Beach on April 29, that the nests were placed under protection with cages, and that they had identified approximately 10 nests so far.

Indicating that the first hatchlings would emerge after an incubation period of about 45 to 60 days, depending on air temperature, Polat said, “We will see the highest numbers in June. From the first nests laid this season, we expect the first hatchlings to emerge around mid-July.”

Polat also stated that the egg-laying continues until the middle of July.