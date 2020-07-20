Number of bodies recovered from Lake Van rises to 60

VAN-Anadolu Agency
The death toll from a boat disaster in a lake in eastern Turkey has risen to 60 as another body was recovered on July 20. 

The boat carrying dozens of irregular migrants sank in Lake Van, Turkey's largest lake, on June 27.

Rescue efforts at the site continue.

Five suspects have been remanded in custody over the incident thus far.

Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, the number of irregular migrants arriving in Turkey has declined.

However, more than 21,000 migrants have reached Van so far this year, according to Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

Of them, 16,000 were denied entry but 4,500 managed to enter illegally, he added.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants aiming to cross to Europe to start a new life, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

