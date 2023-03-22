Number of arrests over collapsed buildings rises to 298

Number of arrests over collapsed buildings rises to 298

KAHRAMANMARAŞ
Number of arrests over collapsed buildings rises to 298

Within the scope of the investigations carried out by the “earthquake crimes investigation offices” established by the Justice Ministry, the number of arrests of those involved in shoddy and illegal construction methods has increased to 298, of which 104 are contractors.

In the investigation initiated just after the deadly earthquakes in the 11 southern provinces, some 1,325 suspects were identified.

Arrest warrants were issued for 305 people, of which 298 were arrested, while judicial control warrants were issued for 449 people.

While there are 91 people with detention orders, the proceedings of two people in custody are ongoing.

It was also determined that four of the suspects were abroad, while 58 suspects lost their lives in the earthquakes.

Meanwhile, it was learned that the contractor of a newly built apartment in the southern province of Hatay’s Antakya district that collapsed in the quakes fled to Turkish Cyprus.

Türkiye demanded the extradition of the contractor who was found to be responsible for the collapse of the building and the lives lost under its rubble.

Turkey,

WORLD Agreement reached on Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to China: Putin

Agreement 'reached' on Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to China: Putin
LATEST NEWS

  1. Agreement 'reached' on Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to China: Putin

    Agreement 'reached' on Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to China: Putin

  2. New York holds breath over expected Trump indictment

    New York holds breath over expected Trump indictment

  3. At least 12 killed in Afghanistan-Pakistan earthquake

    At least 12 killed in Afghanistan-Pakistan earthquake

  4. Türkiye urges Iraq to clear its territory of PKK

    Türkiye urges Iraq to clear its territory of PKK

  5. France ordered to curb mass dolphin deaths in fishing nets

    France ordered to curb mass dolphin deaths in fishing nets
Recommended
Türkiye urges Iraq to clear its territory of PKK

Türkiye urges Iraq to clear its territory of PKK
AI warns Türkiye on drought, experts agree

AI warns Türkiye on drought, experts agree
Teachers staying in quake zone for special needs children

Teachers staying in quake zone for special needs children
Students with ‘bioplastic project’ attend science expedition in Antarctica

Students with ‘bioplastic project’ attend science expedition in Antarctica
Aşık Veysel commemorated on 50th anniversary of his death

Aşık Veysel commemorated on 50th anniversary of his death
Education to resume in four quake-stricken provinces: Özer

Education to resume in four quake-stricken provinces: Özer
WORLD Agreement reached on Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to China: Putin

Agreement 'reached' on Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to China: Putin

Russia and China have reached an agreement on the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline, which will connect Siberia to northwest China, President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday after talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

ECONOMY Venezuela’s oil minister resigns over graft probe

Venezuela’s oil minister resigns over graft probe

Venezuelan Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami resigned on March 20 after prosecutors opened a corruption investigation into officials at the state oil company PDVSA.

SPORTS Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Mathieu van der Poel won Milan-San Remo on March 18 to claim the first ‘Monument’ of the season and the race his grandfather Raymond Poulidor took 62 years ago.