‘Notre Dame De Paris’ at Zorlu PSM

ISTANBUL

Adapted from Victor Hugo’s immortal love story “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” the musical “Notre Dame De Paris” is on stage in its original language, French, at Zorlu PSM Turkcell Stage through May 21. The show, which is a modern stage production by Luc Plamondon and Richard Cocciante, has been recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest sales of tickets ever in the first year of operation.