Norway to label products from Israeli settlements

  • June 13 2022 07:00:00

OSLO
Israel condemned Norway’s decision to label products from Israeli settlements with their place of origin.    

A statement from Israel’s foreign ministry said the position “will adversely affect bilateral relations between Israel and Norway, as well as Norway’s relevance to promoting relations between Israel and the Palestinians”.    

The ministry was referring to Norway’s longstanding role as a mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.    

Norway’s social democrat government announced its new policy on June 10 saying it was not enough to label products coming from the occupied territories as Israeli.     

The measure mainly concerns imports of wine, olive oil, fruits and vegetables, and will apply to products from the occupied

West Bank “including East Jerusalem” and occupied areas of the Golan Heights, Oslo said.    

Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt stressed in an interview with Norwegian news agency NTB that this in no way constituted a boycott of Israel.      

The European Commission recommended its member states follow this practice in 2015, a decision confirmed by the European Court of Justice in 2019.        

The settlements in the occupied territories are illegal under international law, but have continued under successive Israeli governments since 1967.

