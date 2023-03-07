Norway earns record oil, gas revenue

Norway earns record oil, gas revenue

OSLO
Norway earns record oil, gas revenue

The Norwegian state raked in record oil and gas revenues last year after the war in Ukraine sent energy prices soaring, official figures showed yesterday.

Norway earned 1.5 trillion kroner ($140 billion) in revenues from oil and gas, according to estimates by Statistics Norway (SSB).

It was “by far the highest ever recorded in the statistics” and almost three times the 498 billion kroner earned in 2021, according to SSB.

Norway became Europe’s largest supplier of natural gas in 2022 as Russia cut deliveries and the Scandinavian country increased its own exports.

Oslo’s income was buoyed by record high European gas prices over the summer which have since subsided.

The exceptional revenues have sometimes earned Norway the label of “war profiteer,” a label that Oslo rejects.

Norway has pledged 75 billion kroner in civil and military aid to Ukraine over the next five years (2023-2027), or 15 billion kroner per year.

The Norwegian state earns revenues from the country’s oil and gas reserves through taxes imposed on oil companies, its direct holdings in oil and gas fields and infrastructure and dividends paid by the energy giant Equinor, in which it holds a 67 percent stake.

Economy,

TÜRKIYE Election-hopeful CHP leader vows new beginning for Türkiye

Election-hopeful CHP leader vows new beginning for Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. Election-hopeful CHP leader vows new beginning for Türkiye

    Election-hopeful CHP leader vows new beginning for Türkiye

  2. Opposition to implement 12-item road map if elected

    Opposition to implement 12-item road map if elected

  3. MHP leader accuses ‘Table of Six’ of being ‘unprincipled’

    MHP leader accuses ‘Table of Six’ of being ‘unprincipled’

  4. Türkiye, Sweden, Finland to hold trilateral mechanism meeting

    Türkiye, Sweden, Finland to hold trilateral mechanism meeting

  5. Canadian official to examine Chinese election interference

    Canadian official to examine Chinese election interference
Recommended
Turkish watchdog says its fining Musk over Twitter takeover

Turkish watchdog says it's fining Musk over Twitter takeover
France faces massive strikes over pension reform

France faces massive strikes over pension reform
State lender greenlights offer for Telecom Italia to counter KKR

State lender greenlights offer for Telecom Italia to counter KKR
Drought threatens food security and economy

Drought threatens food security and economy
Saudi Arabia makes a $5 bln deposit at Central Bank

Saudi Arabia makes a $5 bln deposit at Central Bank
Iran announces discovery of large lithium deposit

Iran announces discovery of large lithium deposit
WORLD Canadian official to examine Chinese election interference

Canadian official to examine Chinese election interference

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he will appoint a special investigator to decide whether there should be a public inquiry into reports of Chinese interference in Canada's elections.

ECONOMY Turkish watchdog says its fining Musk over Twitter takeover

Turkish watchdog says it's fining Musk over Twitter takeover

Türkiye’s competition watchdog said on March 6 it was fining Twitter owner Elon Musk for taking over the social media platform without first seeking the watchdog's permission.
SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Two clubs will be missing when the Turkish Süper Lig resumes this weekend after an earthquake break of almost a month.