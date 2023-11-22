North Korea says spy satellite launch successful

North Korea says spy satellite launch successful

SEOUL
North Korea says spy satellite launch successful

North Korea said Wednesday it had succeeded in putting a military spy satellite in orbit after two previous failures, as the United States led its allies in condemning the launch as a "brazen violation" of UN sanctions.

A rocket carrying the satellite blasted off Tuesday night from North Phyongan province and "accurately put the reconnaissance satellite 'Malligyong-1' on its orbit", state-run news agency KCNA reported.

Images in state media showed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiling and waving, surrounded by white-uniformed scientists and engineers who cheered and clapped after watching the successful blastoff.

The United States led condemnation of the launch, saying it was a "brazen violation" of UN sanctions, while South Korea responded by partially suspending a 2018 military deal with the North, saying it would resume surveillance operations along their border.

Japan said that Pyongyang's claims of success could not immediately be independently verified.

Tokyo is still analysing the launch and "at this point is not confirming whether the satellite had entered into an orbit around the Earth", chief government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said.

North Korea's previous efforts to put a spy satellite into orbit in May and August both failed. Seoul, Tokyo and Washington had repeatedly warned Pyongyang not to proceed with another launch, which would violate successive rounds of UN resolutions.

Space launch rockets and ballistic missiles have significant technological overlap, experts say, and Pyongyang is barred by UN resolutions from any tests involving ballistic technology.

The North plans to launch more satellites "in a short span of time" to step up its surveillance capability on South Korea, KCNA said.

A South Korean defence official said after the launch that Seoul would "restore aerial surveillance and reconnaissance activities for signs of North Korean provocations" along the border, calling them "equivalent and minimal defensive measures against North Korea's provocation".

"If North Korea carries out additional provocations, our military will immediately and strongly punish any provocations," he told a briefing.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ankara evacuates 100 more Turks, Turkish Cypriots from Gaza

Ankara evacuates 100 more Turks, Turkish Cypriots from Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara evacuates 100 more Turks, Turkish Cypriots from Gaza

    Ankara evacuates 100 more Turks, Turkish Cypriots from Gaza

  2. First lady warns Israel has crossed 'red line' in Gaza

    First lady warns Israel has crossed 'red line' in Gaza

  3. FM calls for institutional reforms in ministry

    FM calls for institutional reforms in ministry

  4. ECB, Fed still cautious about rates and inflation

    ECB, Fed still cautious about rates and inflation

  5. North Korea says spy satellite launch successful

    North Korea says spy satellite launch successful
Recommended
Baku accuses France of stoking new war in Caucasus

Baku accuses France of stoking new war in Caucasus
OIC Gaza contact group to visit London, Paris

OIC Gaza contact group to visit London, Paris
Israel, Hamas agree four-day truce, 50 hostages to be released

Israel, Hamas agree four-day truce, 50 hostages to be released
North Korea to launch a military spy satellite in the coming days

North Korea to launch a military spy satellite in the coming days
Israel strikes near another Gaza hospital sheltering thousands

Israel strikes near another Gaza hospital sheltering thousands
Hamas leader says close to reaching truce deal in Israel-Hamas war

Hamas leader says 'close to reaching' truce deal in Israel-Hamas war
WORLD North Korea says spy satellite launch successful

North Korea says spy satellite launch successful

North Korea said Wednesday it had succeeded in putting a military spy satellite in orbit after two previous failures, as the United States led its allies in condemning the launch as a "brazen violation" of UN sanctions.
ECONOMY ECB, Fed still cautious about rates and inflation

ECB, Fed still cautious about rates and inflation

European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde has said that it was not time to "start declaring victory" in the fight against inflation, warning that policymakers could act again if needed.
SPORTS VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.