Non-financial firms’ net FX deficit at $133 billion

ANKARA

Net Foreign Exchange Deficit of non-financial companies recorded $132.8 million as of November 2024, indicating an increase of $5.1 billion compared to the previous month, according to data from the Central Bank.

Non-financial companies’ assets decreased by $4.94 billion, while their liabilities increased by $181 million in the month from October 2024.

On the asset side, while deposits held by domestic banks, export receivables and securities decreased by $4.6 billion, $775 million and $83 million, respectively, direct investments abroad increased by $540 million, the bank said.

On the liabilities side, non-financial companies’ domestic loans increased by $1.96 billion, while their external loans (excluding trade credits) and import payables decreased by $1.58 billion and $192 million, respectively.

Their short-term assets recorded $133.8 billion, while short-term liabilities recorded $109.3 billion.

Accordingly, the short-term foreign exchange surplus recorded $24.5 billion, indicating a decrease of $4.5 billion, compared to October 2024.

The share of the short-term liabilities in total liabilities was 37 percent, the bank said.