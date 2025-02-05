Non-financial firms’ net FX deficit at $133 billion

Non-financial firms’ net FX deficit at $133 billion

ANKARA
Non-financial firms’ net FX deficit at $133 billion

Net Foreign Exchange Deficit of non-financial companies recorded $132.8 million as of November 2024, indicating an increase of $5.1 billion compared to the previous month, according to data from the Central Bank.

Non-financial companies’ assets decreased by $4.94 billion, while their liabilities increased by $181 million in the month from October 2024.

On the asset side, while deposits held by domestic banks, export receivables and securities decreased by $4.6 billion, $775 million and $83 million, respectively, direct investments abroad increased by $540 million, the bank said.

On the liabilities side, non-financial companies’ domestic loans increased by $1.96 billion, while their external loans (excluding trade credits) and import payables decreased by $1.58 billion and $192 million, respectively.

Their short-term assets recorded $133.8 billion, while short-term liabilities recorded $109.3 billion.

Accordingly, the short-term foreign exchange surplus recorded $24.5 billion, indicating a decrease of $4.5 billion, compared to October 2024.

The share of the short-term liabilities in total liabilities was 37 percent, the bank said.

Türkiye, FX ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

    Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

  2. Trump claims billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID

    Trump claims billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID

  3. Turkish, Russian FMs discuss developments in Syria, Ukraine

    Turkish, Russian FMs discuss developments in Syria, Ukraine

  4. Greece declares state of emergency for Santorini amid ongoing seismic activity

    Greece declares state of emergency for Santorini amid ongoing seismic activity

  5. Trump says Gaza would be 'turned over' to US by Israel

    Trump says Gaza would be 'turned over' to US by Israel
Recommended
UAE, Switzerland, US were largest buyers of Turkish jewelry

UAE, Switzerland, US were largest buyers of Turkish jewelry
Mexican border cities in limbo as tariff threats spark recession fears

Mexican border cities in limbo as tariff threats spark recession fears
ArcelorMittal to build US plant for steel used in electric cars

ArcelorMittal to build US plant for steel used in electric cars
Airports serve over 16 million passengers in January

Airports serve over 16 million passengers in January
‘Türkiye has potential to attract more foreign investments’

‘Türkiye has potential to attract more foreign investments’
Denmark steps up checks tracking Russias shadow fleet

Denmark steps up checks tracking Russia's 'shadow fleet
Tesla sales fall in Germany as Musk backs far right

Tesla sales fall in Germany as Musk backs far right
WORLD Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said that U.S. troops are not needed in the Gaza Strip.

ECONOMY UAE, Switzerland, US were largest buyers of Turkish jewelry

UAE, Switzerland, US were largest buyers of Turkish jewelry

Türkiye’s jewelry exports increased around two-and-a-half times last month from a year ago to $1.16 billion with most of the exports going to the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland and the U.S.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿