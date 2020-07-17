Nobel laureate to study salinization in Turkey's lakes

  • July 17 2020 09:22:15

Nobel laureate to study salinization in Turkey's lakes

ANKARA
Nobel laureate to study salinization in Turkeys lakes

Nobel laureate and biologist Erik Jeppesen will collaborate with Turkish scientists on a study into the impact of global warming on lake ecosystems in Turkey.

A member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), Jeppesen chose Turkey to conduct and manage his project on rising salt levels in freshwater lakes and the impact of this on lake biology.

The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK) will support the Danish scientist, who has hundreds of articles published in the field of freshwater lakes, with its International Leader Researchers Program.

Jeppesen will work with fellow scientists Meryem Beklioğlu, Korhan Özkan and Zuhal Akyürek from the Ecosystems Implementation and Research Center of Middle East Technical University (METU) in Turkey's capital Ankara.

Dwindling freshwater lakes

Having collaborated with over 150 research groups around the world and organized yearly trips to Greenland over 20 years of research, Jeppesen told Anadolu Agency that his project would help explain how freshwater systems were changing amid global climate change.

"Global warming will double the size of drylands and turn the majority of freshwater lakes into saltwater lakes. This is a primary problem for Turkey and other countries with a semiarid climate," said Jeppesen.

In a recent study in northwestern China on biological diversity in lakes with rising salinization levels, Jeppesen said his team had found indications of food chains getting shorter with a loss in ecosystem functioning.

Research is scarce around the world on salt lake systems and their functions, he said, adding that this was unfortunate as the number of salt lakes was expected to grow in the near future.

In the three-year project, METU hopes to become an international leader on salt lake ecologies facing climate change and conduct research to reveal changes occurring in different salt lake ecosystems.

Drastic changes

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Beklioğlu warned that global temperatures and precipitation models had shifted due to climate change - quite drastically in semi-arid regions such as the Mediterranean - with low prospects of improvement.

"The number of arid areas around the world is expected to double by the year 2100. This will mean freshwater ecosystems will become saltier. An increase in salinization rates is a great threat in terms of functioning and biological diversity of lakes," said Beklioğlu, who is known for her research in freshwater ecology.

As part of the project, controlled experiments and collaborative research will be conducted in METU's facilities both in Ankara and the southern coastal Mersin province, as well as in lakes in Kazakhstan and Russia with similar salinization rates.

The global results of the study will be shared in an international workshop, said Beklioğlu.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Sinkholes in central Turkey raise fears among locals

    Sinkholes in central Turkey raise fears among locals

  2. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  3. Turkey’s defense minister says Armenia will be ‘brought to account’ for attack on Azerbaijan

    Turkey’s defense minister says Armenia will be ‘brought to account’ for attack on Azerbaijan

  4. Culture and Tourism Ministry hands over some services at Hagia Sophia to Diyanet

    Culture and Tourism Ministry hands over some services at Hagia Sophia to Diyanet

  5. Court orders CHP leader to pay Erdoğan compensation over ‘offshore’ claims 

    Court orders CHP leader to pay Erdoğan compensation over ‘offshore’ claims 
Recommended
Lives Lost: A doctor dubbed Turkeys medical Robin Hood

Lives Lost: A doctor dubbed Turkey's medical 'Robin Hood'
Turkish scientists discover new species of bacteria

Turkish scientists discover new species of bacteria
Turkish lawmakers condemn Armenian attacks on Azerbaijan

Turkish lawmakers condemn 'Armenian attacks on Azerbaijan'
Turkish, Russian ruling parties discuss virus, East Med

Turkish, Russian ruling parties discuss virus, East Med

German, Turkish tourism professionals meet in Izmir

German, Turkish tourism professionals meet in Izmir

CHP applies to Constitutional Court over multiple bar law

CHP applies to Constitutional Court over multiple bar law
WORLD Twitter hack raises security questions as US elections near

Twitter hack raises security questions as US elections near    

Twitter is probing a massive hack of high-profile users from Elon Musk to Joe Biden that has raised questions about the platform's security as it serves as a megaphone for politicians ahead of November's election.  
ECONOMY Hoteliers look forward to host Russian tourists

Hoteliers look forward to host Russian tourists

Turkish tourism managers are very keen about the resumption of flights between Turkey and Russia after the Turkish transportation minister announced that the two countries have agreed to restart air travel.
SPORTS Istanbul club match-fixing case restarts after nine years

Istanbul club match-fixing case restarts after nine years

A case that embroiled one of Turkey’s largest football clubs and imprisoned its president to six years in prison for match-fixing in 2011 restarted on July 16 in an Istanbul court.