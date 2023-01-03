No snap elections, but taking calendar back is being evaluated: AKP spokesperson

ANKARA
The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has been evaluating to pull the election date back but calling for early elections is not on the agenda, the spokesperson of the party Ömer Çelik said on Jan. 2

“Our will for the election calendar is to hold on time, that is on June 18. However, there are some problems that may arise regarding June 18... In other words, an evaluation is made because our citizens are traveling in the country and there is a period of great activity in our country in various ways,” Çelik told reporters.

The party’s evaluation is not on the option of “early election,” Çelik emphasized.

When the summer comes in June, the citizens travel to various parts of Anatolia, he reminded.

“Evaluation is made in that context. This evaluation is about pulling back the calendar a little bit. There is no decision made in our supreme boards. I will share it with you when there is a definite decision,” the spokesperson added.

If an early poll decision is not taken, Türkiye will witness presidential and parliament elections on June 18, 2023. Presidential elections will be held to elect the president using a two-round system. If a second round is needed for presidential elections, it will prolong after June 18.

Simultaneously, parliamentary elections will be conducted to elect 600 members of the Grand National Assembly.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also has right to dissolve the parliament and lead the country to snap elections within 60 days.

Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop has announced his expectation that any decision for early elections will not be taken before April 6.

“Both the parliament and the presidency have the arbitrament for an early election decision,” he said on Dec. 28 and added: “Even a decision will be taken on early elections, the legal duration is 60 days. Based on this, I do not expect that such a decision will be taken until April 6.”

