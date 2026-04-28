No risk of oil supply shortages, says energy regulator head

No risk of oil supply shortages, says energy regulator head

Neşe Karanfil- ANTALYA  
No risk of oil supply shortages, says energy regulator head

 

Türkiye will not face any oil supply disruptions despite the ongoing Hormuz crisis, according to Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) Chair Mustafa Yılmaz.

He emphasized that the country’s reserves are monitored in real time and that proactive measures are in place to counter potential risks.

Yılmaz highlighted the implementation of the sliding scale mechanism (Eşel mobil) designed to cushion domestic markets against fluctuations in Brent crude prices. He noted that this system has effectively reduced the impact on consumers, amounting to a tax concession of nearly 600 billion Turkish Liras.

Under the Petroleum Market Law, Türkiye maintains national reserves equivalent to 90 days of net imports, he noted.

Yılmaz pointed out that diversification of imports from 15 countries, combined with a projected 26 percent increase in domestic crude production to 47.9 million barrels by 2025, has strengthened the country’s resilience against geopolitical shocks.

In line with the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) decision to release 400 million barrels of reserves between March and June, Türkiye’s National Oil Stock Commission authorized the use of 11.6 million barrels from mandatory reserves, while EPDK allowed license holders to utilize up to 46 percent of their compulsory stocks, he said.

Yılmaz underscored the importance of the “Stock Monitoring System,” which enables Türkiye to digitally track reserves at half-hour intervals — making it one of the few IEA member states with such advanced oversight.

“Thanks to this technological infrastructure, we are able to develop proactive solutions against possible crisis scenarios. There will be no supply problems,” he said.

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