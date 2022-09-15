No food supply security problems, says committee

Despite the unfavorable developments globally, there are no risks to food supply security in Türkiye thanks to measures in place, said the Food and Agricultural Products Monitoring and Assessment Committee in a statement on Sept. 14.

Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati, Agriculture Minister Vahit Kirişçi, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş, Ibrahim Senel, the head of Strategy and Budget Presidency and Central Bank Governor Şahap Kavcıoğlu attended the committee meeting.

“Committee members were briefed on the progress made in implementing the decisions taken in the previous gatherings. The latest developments with regard to the prices and supplies of food and agricultural products in local and international markets were discussed,” the statement added.

“It was stressed that thanks to the implementation of the decisions that were made in the previous committee meetings, food supply security continues to remain intact.”

Food security will continue to be ensured by taking all necessary measures in coordinated efforts between relevant authorities, it added.

Members of the committee also discussed the discrepancies between growers’ prices for agricultural products and the prices of those produce at marketplaces and their retail prices and it was decided that sub-committees should be set up to carry out a comprehensive work on the matter, according to the statement.

Unprocessed food prices declined by 2 percent in August from July for an annualized increase of 79.5 percent. Fresh fruit and vegetable prices were down 6.3 percent month-on-month, which brought the annual increase for those items to 50.8 percent.

Consumer prices in Türkiye rose by 1.46 percent last month with the annual inflation rate advancing from 79.6 percent in July to 80.2 percent.

