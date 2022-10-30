‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

LIVERPOOL
Jürgen Klopp admitted Liverpool is putting Champions League football next season at risk with a disastrous start to the season after Leeds stunned Anfield with a 2-1 on Oct. 29.

Crysencio Summerville’s 89th minute goal inflicted the Reds first home league defeat in front of a crowd since April 2017.

Liverpool has now lost twice as many games in the first 12 league games of this season as it did in 38 last season.

Klopp’s men are 13 points behind of Manchester City at the top of the table and eight adrift of the top four.

“We cannot qualify for the Champions League if you play as inconsistent as we do in the moment,” said Klopp. “We have to fix that and then anything is possible.”

For the second time in a week, Liverpool was beaten by a side that started the day in the relegation zone.

Klopp again pointed the finger for his side’s struggles this season on a series of injuries and a brutal schedule to make way for a mid-season World Cup.

“The situation is like it is. There is no excuse but we had problems from the first day with injuries or half-fit players. Some play too often, others play too early [after injury]. It’s not now for an overhaul, but you have to fight through and fight for momentum and confidence.”

Leeds began the night second bottom of the table but climbed out of the relegation zone thanks to its first win in nine games.

That winless run had left Jesse Marsch fighting to save his job.

“Everybody has made a big deal about firing me, but the board and I have been unified and we’ve stuck together,” said the American.

“My feeling is that we shouldn’t be in the situation we’re in, but we are.”

