No damage to Turkish drone maker from Canadian move: Bayraktar

  • April 15 2021 09:06:00

No damage to Turkish drone maker from Canadian move: Bayraktar

ANKARA
No damage to Turkish drone maker from Canadian move: Bayraktar

Canada's cancellation of drone technology export permits to Turkey will not harm major Turkish aviation firm Baykar, its chief technology officer said on April 14. 

Criticizing the cancellation, Selçuk Byraktar said on Twitter that if Turkey decides not to sell Canada armed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) during an emergency, this may cause it serious problems as Turkey is one of only four countries in the world that make battle-tested drones.

Foreign Minister Marc Garneau announced on Monday that Canada was canceling arms sales permits to Turkey. The decision came after last year it suspended sales over allegations that its technology was being used in Turkish support for Azerbaijan’s effort to liberate the Upper Karabakh region from Armenian occupation.

On Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu asked Canada to review the restrictions and review the policy, while Turkey voiced its "discomfort" over the embargo.

Bayraktar stressed in his statement that Baykar's TB2 armed drone had been developed with an "entirely national and unique design," including all of its components, computers, software, hardware, aerodynamics, and mechanics.

"We proudly produce it with 93% domestic contributions, which can be counted as a world record," he added.

Noting that Baykar exports the drones to several countries, he said that the parts Turkey had imported from Canada, including camera components, are already being developed and produced domestically.

Following Canada's suspension decision last year, Turkish defense giant Aselsan developed and produced Common Aperture Targeting System cameras.

Bayraktar stressed that Canada, like many other countries with advanced aviation sectors, currently does not possess UAVs or armed UAVs of the classes Turkey produces.

"Embargoes have been around for years since we started this business, but none of them could stop us," he added.

 

Selçuk Bayraktar, Diplomacy, Erdogan,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Kanal Istanbul will bring Turkey greater peace: Erdoğan

    Kanal Istanbul will bring Turkey greater peace: Erdoğan

  2. Turkey to prepare new proposals for Russia to resume flights

    Turkey to prepare new proposals for Russia to resume flights

  3. Russians ‘upset’ about Moscow’s flight suspension decision against Turkey

    Russians ‘upset’ about Moscow’s flight suspension decision against Turkey

  4. Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias visits Turkey

    Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias visits Turkey

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 34,734 as daily cases hit 62,797

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 34,734 as daily cases hit 62,797
Recommended
CHP leader may consider becoming presidential candidate: İYİ Party head

CHP leader may consider becoming presidential candidate: İYİ Party head
Former Turkish premier passes away at age 86

Former Turkish premier passes away at age 86
US cancels Black Sea deployment of two warships: Turkey

US cancels Black Sea deployment of two warships: Turkey
Turkish appeals court overturns rulings on journalists

Turkish appeals court overturns rulings on journalists
Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq

Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq
Turkish, US army chiefs hold phone call

Turkish, US army chiefs hold phone call

WORLD EU to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause

EU to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause

The European Union said on April 14 that it is expecting 50 million Pfizer coronavirus vaccine doses earlier than expected, as the United States said it would continue a pause in vaccinations using the Johnson & Johnson shot for at least another week so regulators can assess possible blood clot links.
ECONOMY Ford Otosan to suspend production due to supply issues

Ford Otosan to suspend production due to supply issues

Carmaker Ford Otosan will temporarily halt production at one of its plants in Turkey’s northwestern Kocaeli province due to disruptions in global supply processes.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe triumph in tough victory over Gaziantep FK

Fenerbahçe triumph in tough victory over Gaziantep FK

Istanbul’s Fenerbahçe claimed a 3-1 tough home victory over Gaziantep FK on April 12 in Turkish Süper Lig football action.