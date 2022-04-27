No classified article in Treaty of Lausanne: CİMER

  • April 27 2022 07:00:00

No classified article in Treaty of Lausanne: CİMER

ANKARA
No classified article in Treaty of Lausanne: CİMER

The Presidential Communications Center (CİMER) has answered the most controversial question in Turkey about the Treaty of Lausanne, saying that “there is no classified article in the treaty.”

The treaty, signed on July 24, 1923, in Switzerland’s Lausanne, has been a matter of debate in the country, as some indicated that there were some “hidden, classified articles preventing Turkey from hoisting precious mines.”

CİMER, on April 26, responded to an official application of a Turkish citizen asking if there was such an article.

“Neither is there a classified article in the Treaty of Lausanne nor an article preventing Turkey from hoisting mines,” the institution said.

Historians also commented on the response that aroused interest on social media platforms. “There is nothing hidden in the treaty. All the documents are open and known. The allegation is nothing more than gossip,” Mustafa Budak, a professor from Istanbul University, said.

Ali Satan from the Marmara University underlined that the treaty is a centurion agreement. “A 100 years passed over it. If there was such a thing, it would have come to light,” he expressed.

Sevtap Demirci, an academic from the Boğaziçi University who alleged that she saw all documents regarding the treaty, made a call to claimants.

“I have seen the British and Turkish archives. There is no such thing. Those who say ‘There is’ should prove it. Because something that does not exist can not be proven.”

Lausanne Treaty, secret,

WORLD China detects first human case of H3N8 bird flu

China detects first human case of H3N8 bird flu
MOST POPULAR

  1. Let’s build future instead of magnifying pain, Erdoğan tells Armenian community

    Let’s build future instead of magnifying pain, Erdoğan tells Armenian community

  2. Armenian bill proposal by HDP’s Paylan sparks debate

    Armenian bill proposal by HDP’s Paylan sparks debate

  3. Turkey closes airspace to Russian aircraft to Syria: FM

    Turkey closes airspace to Russian aircraft to Syria: FM

  4. ‘Imperial Gate’ in Hagia Sophia Mosque vandalized

    ‘Imperial Gate’ in Hagia Sophia Mosque vandalized

  5. Veteran journalist who ‘knew everything’ dies

    Veteran journalist who ‘knew everything’ dies
Recommended
Turkish police save Nepali tourists abducted by Pakistani group

Turkish police save Nepali tourists abducted by Pakistani group
Gediz Delta added to ‘Birding Places’ list

Gediz Delta added to ‘Birding Places’ list
New form of mucilage appears off Istanbul coasts: Expert

New form of mucilage appears off Istanbul coasts: Expert
Sakarya to attract tourists with ‘green tourism’: Mayor

Sakarya to attract tourists with ‘green tourism’: Mayor
Over 100 migrants pushed back by Greece rescued

Over 100 migrants pushed back by Greece rescued
Justice minister condemns countries interfering in Turkey’s Kavala ruling

Justice minister condemns countries 'interfering in Turkey’s Kavala ruling'
WORLD China detects first human case of H3N8 bird flu

China detects first human case of H3N8 bird flu

China has confirmed the first known human case of the H3N8 strain of avian flu, but health authorities say there is a low risk of widespread transmission among people.

ECONOMY HSBC quarterly profit down 30 percent

HSBC quarterly profit down 30 percent

HSBC said yesterday that first-quarter profits dropped nearly 30 percent owing to higher-than-expected credit losses and inflation but the Asia-focused lending giant remained upbeat about its outlook.

SPORTS Celtics push Nets to brink

Celtics push Nets to brink

The Toronto Raptors stayed alive, the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves pulled level, and the Boston Celtics pushed the Brooklyn Nets to the brink of elimination in the NBA playoffs on April 23.