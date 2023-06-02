No change in gas prices in June

No change in gas prices in June

ANKARA
No change in gas prices in June

Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) has announced that natural gas prices for households and the industrial sector have been kept unchanged for June.

There will be no change in the price of natural gas used in electricity generation as well, the company added.

Based on the household energy price index (HEPI), Türkiye has the second lowest natural gas prices for households in Europe after Ukraine, according to BOTAŞ.

BOTAŞ will sell the natural gas for household consumption to distribution companies for 4,080 Turkish Liras/1,000 cubic meters.

The pipeline company reviews gas prices every month.

Meanwhile, the data from the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) showed that Türkiye imported 4.56 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas in March, 26.6 percent lower than its imports in the same month of last year.

Imports via pipelines were down nearly 28 percent year-on-year to 3 bcm, while LNG imports declined by 25 percent to 1.5 bcm, according to the data.

Russia was Türkiye’s largest natural gas supplier, with Azerbaijan and Iran ranking second and third, respectively.

In March, Türkiye reduced its gas purchase from Russia by 48 percent compared with a year ago to 1.43 bm. However, imports from Azerbaijan and Iran increased by 21 percent and 26 percent to 923 million bcm and 917 million bcm, respectively.

Türkiye also bought 344 million bcm of gas from the U.S., down nearly 62 percent from March 2022.

The country’s natural gas consumption fell 15 percent on an annual basis in March to 5.66 bcm, with households’ consumption falling 15 percent to 2.75 bcm, which accounted for 48 percent of all gas use.

The industrial sector’s natural gas usage fell 24 percent to a little more than 1 bcm.

In the first quarter, Türkiye’s natural gas imports were down 13 percent from the January-March period of 2022 to 16.6 bcm.

Consumption stood at 17.8 bcm, declining by 12 percent year-on-year.

BOTAS, Economy,

WORLD Authorities in western Mexico find dozens of bags with human remains

Authorities in western Mexico find dozens of bags with human remains
LATEST NEWS

  1. Authorities in western Mexico find dozens of bags with human remains

    Authorities in western Mexico find dozens of bags with human remains

  2. Russian minister attends meeting of developing economies

    Russian minister attends meeting of developing economies

  3. US averts first-ever default with 11th-hour debt deal

    US averts first-ever default with 11th-hour debt deal

  4. Recovery in manufacturing sustained in May: Survey

    Recovery in manufacturing sustained in May: Survey

  5. Banking sector’s profits up 47 percent

    Banking sector’s profits up 47 percent
Recommended
Recovery in manufacturing sustained in May: Survey

Recovery in manufacturing sustained in May: Survey
Card payments hit 544 bln Turkish Liras

Card payments hit 544 bln Turkish Liras
Banking sector’s profits up 47 percent

Banking sector’s profits up 47 percent
BHP faces $280 mn cost for underpaying staff

BHP faces $280 mn cost for underpaying staff
Toyota to invest $2.1 bln more in North Carolina battery plant

Toyota to invest $2.1 bln more in North Carolina battery plant
Full speed ahead on boating vacations

Full speed ahead on boating vacations
WORLD Authorities in western Mexico find dozens of bags with human remains

Authorities in western Mexico find dozens of bags with human remains

Authorities in western Mexico have told families of eight missing youths that among the human remains found in dozens of bags in a gorge on the outskirts of Guadalajara were some that preliminarily appeared to match characteristics of some of the missing young people.

ECONOMY Recovery in manufacturing sustained in May: Survey

Recovery in manufacturing sustained in May: Survey

The recovery in the Turkish manufacturing sector was sustained in May amid further reports by the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey respondents of improving customer demand, showed a survey conducted jointly by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO) and S&P Global.

SPORTS Turkish athlete wins gold at Taekwondo championship

Turkish athlete wins gold at Taekwondo championship

Turkish national athlete Merve Dinçel has bagged a gold medal at the World Taekwondo Championship, defeating top-ranked athlete Panipak Wongpattanakit of Thailand.