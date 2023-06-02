No change in gas prices in June

ANKARA

Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) has announced that natural gas prices for households and the industrial sector have been kept unchanged for June.

There will be no change in the price of natural gas used in electricity generation as well, the company added.

Based on the household energy price index (HEPI), Türkiye has the second lowest natural gas prices for households in Europe after Ukraine, according to BOTAŞ.

BOTAŞ will sell the natural gas for household consumption to distribution companies for 4,080 Turkish Liras/1,000 cubic meters.

The pipeline company reviews gas prices every month.

Meanwhile, the data from the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) showed that Türkiye imported 4.56 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas in March, 26.6 percent lower than its imports in the same month of last year.

Imports via pipelines were down nearly 28 percent year-on-year to 3 bcm, while LNG imports declined by 25 percent to 1.5 bcm, according to the data.

Russia was Türkiye’s largest natural gas supplier, with Azerbaijan and Iran ranking second and third, respectively.

In March, Türkiye reduced its gas purchase from Russia by 48 percent compared with a year ago to 1.43 bm. However, imports from Azerbaijan and Iran increased by 21 percent and 26 percent to 923 million bcm and 917 million bcm, respectively.

Türkiye also bought 344 million bcm of gas from the U.S., down nearly 62 percent from March 2022.

The country’s natural gas consumption fell 15 percent on an annual basis in March to 5.66 bcm, with households’ consumption falling 15 percent to 2.75 bcm, which accounted for 48 percent of all gas use.

The industrial sector’s natural gas usage fell 24 percent to a little more than 1 bcm.

In the first quarter, Türkiye’s natural gas imports were down 13 percent from the January-March period of 2022 to 16.6 bcm.

Consumption stood at 17.8 bcm, declining by 12 percent year-on-year.