‘No alternative' to two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians: France

NEW YORK

There is no alternative to a two-state solution between Israelis and the Palestinians, France told a U.N. conference co-chaired with Saudi Arabia on July 28 that was boycotted by Israel and branded a stunt by Washington.

"Only a political, two-state solution will help respond to the legitimate aspirations of Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security. There is no alternative," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said at the start of the three-day meeting.

Days before the conference, French President Emmanuel Macron announced he would formally recognize Palestinian statehood in September, provoking strong opposition from Israel and the United States.

Barrot said that other Western countries will confirm their intention to recognize the state of Palestine during the conference, without confirming which.

Barrot said it would be an "illusion to think that you can get to a lasting ceasefire without having an outline of what's going to happen in Gaza after the end of the war and having a political horizon."

France is hoping Britain will follow its lead. More than 200 British members of parliament last week voiced support for the idea, but Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that recognition of a Palestinian state "must be part of a wider plan."

The New York Times on July 29 reported that Britain is now “more actively weighing” the recognition of a Palestinian states, citing senior officials said Monday.

Though Starmer has long supported a two-state solution, he previously called recognition a symbolic move that could complicate ceasefire talks. However, with the humanitarian crisis worsening, momentum is shifting, the report said.

Over 250 MPs from nine parties recently urged Starmer to act ahead of a UN conference focused on the two-state solution, echoing France’s recent pledge to recognize Palestine.

On July 29, Starmer was set to recall his ministers from recess for urgent talks on a Gaza peace plan that could pave the way for the recognition of a Palestinian state. Starmer is believed to have presented the plan to U.S. President Donald Trump when the pair met in Scotland on July 28.