Nine Turkish soldiers killed in attack on Iraq base

ANKARA

Nine Turkish soldiers were killed and four others wounded in an attack by PKK terrorists on a Turkish military base in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said Saturday.

The ministry said the soldiers were killed during a clash with terrorists following an attempted intrusion at the base near Metina in northern Iraq.

The wounded were transferred to hospital, the press release said, adding that at least 12 terrorists were neutralized during the fighting.

The National Defense Ministry announced a military operation was under way in the area in response in a statement posted on X.

"Twenty-nine terrorist targets, including oil facilities, shelters, caves, and bunkers utilized by the PKK, including senior terrorists, were destroyed," said the statement.

Twelve Turkish soldiers were killed in late December in two separate attacks on Turkish military bases in northern Iraq.

The Turkish army regularly launches military ground and air operations against PKK terrorists and their positions in northern Iraq and regions close to the border.

PKK terrorists often hide out across the border in northern Iraq to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

Turkish officials have long stressed that they will not tolerate terrorist threats posed against its national security and has called on Iraqi officials to take the necessary steps to eliminate the terrorist group.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.