Nine ISIL members caught in simultaneous ops

ANKARA

The gendarmerie have detained nine ISIL members during simultaneous operations in the capital Ankara, Istanbul and the southern province of Adana.

Under the coordination of the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office terror crimes investigation bureau, provincial gendarmerie launched an investigation against ISIL members who entered Türkiye illegally.

Simultaneous operations were carried out in Ankara, Istanbul and Adana to catch 10 suspects who were determined to be operating on behalf of the terrorist organization while they were in Syria.

Nine suspects from Syria were detained in the raids, while efforts are ongoing to capture fugitive suspects.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare ISIL a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by ISIL terrorists multiple times, with at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed attacks, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.