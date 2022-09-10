Nine FETÖ suspects nabbed in ops

ISTANBUL

Some nine people with ties to FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye, have been nabbed in simultaneous operations in the country’s four provinces.

Prosecutors in Istanbul issued warrants for the detention of some 11 suspects, accusing them of infiltrating the army.

Among the suspects, there were six former cadets, a forensic specialist and a soldier on active duty.

Yet, in another incident, some five FETÖ suspects were detained while trying to flee Greece in the northern province of Edirne.

The security forces caught a large group of asylum seekers in the border province on Sept. 9. According to Demirören News Agency, five of them were FETÖ suspects sought by police.

The FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader, Fetullah Gülen, orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

Until today, some 332,000 people with ties to FETÖ have been detained, and some 19,000 are serving jail terms, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said in a symposium on July 5.