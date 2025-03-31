Nine-day Eid holiday spurs interest in camping destinations

Özge Esen – ISTANBUL

With the combination of rising accommodation prices, unseasonably cool weather and the last-minute extension of the Eid-al Fitr holiday to nine days, many travelers have turned their attention to alternative camping destinations.

The holiday of Eid al-Fitr marks the conclusion of Ramadan, a month during which devout Muslims fast daily from dawn until sunset. Eid typically spans three days, but the government has extended the holiday to nine days this year.

This sudden extension of the Ramadan festivities has left some unable to embark on a full vacation. However, for those still eager for a brief escape from the city, campsites offer a great alternative, catering to various budgets.

According to the findings, travelers bringing their own tents can expect to pay between 250 and 800 Turkish Liras per night ($6 to $21), while renting a tent on-site raises the nightly cost to between 1,000 and 1,500 liras ($26 to $39).

Caravan users, on the other hand, should budget around 600 ($16) liras per night.

While there are free camping areas around Istanbul, paid campsites charge an average of 400 to 500 liras ($10 to $13) per night for those with their own tents. For instance, at a campsite in Ağva, overnight stays cost 500 liras ($13) per person for those bringing their own tents, while tent rentals are priced at 1,000 liras ($26) per person.

Additionally, some sites offer bungalows, with prices ranging from 2,000 liras ($53) to 4,500 liras ($118) for two-person accommodations.

In Balıkesir’s Ayvalık, tent camping costs 800 liras ($21) per person per night, while a two-person bungalow stays with breakfast is priced at 6,000 liras ($157) per night.

In the western province of İzmir’s Dikili, camping fees for those bringing their own tents or caravans are 750 liras ($20) per person in March, yet increasing to 950 liras ($25) per person in April and May.

Camping remains a more affordable alternative to hotels as many sites have maintained the last season’s prices due to the holiday period occurring before the summer peak.

However, some campsites charge additional fees for amenities such as electricity and cafeteria services. To avoid unexpected costs, travelers should research their chosen site and call ahead to confirm available services and pricing.