NEW YORK
Nike says it will raise US prices without citing tariffs

Athletic footwear and apparel giant Nike has said  it would raise prices on many items in the United States next month, but did not blame President Donald Trump's tariffs for the move.

"We regularly evaluate our business and make pricing adjustments as part of our seasonal planning," the Oregon-based company said.

Sneakers currently between $100 and $150 would see increases of up to $5, while those more than $150 would be subject to price hikes up to $10.

There will be no increases on children's products, items priced less than $100, Air Force 1 sneakers and non-shoe items from the Jordan line.

Increases on other Nike apparel and equipment would range from $2 to $10.

Trump last month imposed steep tariffs on many US trading partners, including major clothing manufacturers China and Vietnam, though he issued a temporary reprieve for most countries a week later.

Currently most countries are subject to 10 percent baseline tariffs, but Chinese imports face levies of 30 percent.

Nike manufactures the majority of its products in China, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Asked about links between the upcoming price increases and the tariffs, Nike said the prices of its products are based on a variety of factors.

Oppression in Palestine to end through joint efforts, Erdoğan tells Spain's PM
