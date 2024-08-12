Nike halts online sales after Türkiye's new tax directive

ISTANBUL
Renowned U.S.-based sportswear brand Nike has announced that it has suspended online sales in Türkiye following the country’s latest customs legislation.

In a statement released, the brand representatives emphasized that the recent customs legislation played a crucial role in this decision, adding that they are currently examining how this change would affect the shopping experience.

They are unable to guarantee the delivery of the current orders in due course, according to the statement released.

This move follows the new regulation released in the Official Gazette on Aug. 6, which increased the tax rate on goods coming from European Union member states from 18 percent to 30 percent, marking a 12 percent rise.

According to the new regulation, a 30 percent tax will be applied to goods that are sent to individuals via postal or fast cargo from these countries, provided they are not commercial in nature and do not exceed a value of 30 euros. This tax also applies to pharmaceutical goods with a value of up to 1,500 euros.

Fidan calls on Israel to avoid ‘provocative actions’ in talks with Blinken
