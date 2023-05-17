Nigerian chef cooks for 100 hours to set new record

Nigerian chef cooks for 100 hours to set new record

ABUJA, Nigeria
Nigerian chef cooks for 100 hours to set new record

A Nigerian chef on May 15 set a new global record for the longest hours nonstop cooking as she cooked for 100 hours, surpassing the current record.

Hilda Baci had been cooking since May 11 when she set out to beat the Guinness World Record of 87 hours and 45 minutes set in 2019 by Lata Tondon, an Indian chef.

On Monday, Baci cooked for the 100th hour in the Lekki area of Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub, to become a national sensation in the West African nation.

The Guinness World Records tweeted it was aware of the chef’s attempt to break the cooking record. “We need to review all the evidence first before officially confirming a record,” the global brand said.

By attempting to beat the record, the Nigerian chef said she wanted to show how hardworking and determined Nigerian youths are and also as a campaign for young African women who are sidelined in society.

At 3 p.m. on May 11, she started to cook dozens of Nigerian delicacies under supervision, ranging from soups to stew and various proteins. Jollof rice, one of the most iconic West African dishes, also featured on the menu.

She has had only five-minute breaks every hour or an accumulated one hour after a stretch of 12 hours for everything else, from bathing to medical checkups and resting.

As thousands of locals and celebrities cheered her on at the scene through day and night, many more monitored online via several streaming platforms.

After she surpassed the current cooking record, President Muhammadu Buhari tweeted that Monday was a great day for Nigeria. “Hilda’s drive, ambition and resilience have brought great interest and insight into the uniqueness of Nigerian food,” said Buhari.

ECONOMY Private sector’s external debt declines: Data

Private sector’s external debt declines: Data
LATEST NEWS

  1. Private sector’s external debt declines: Data

    Private sector’s external debt declines: Data

  2. One in every three Turkish adults is obese: Expert

    One in every three Turkish adults is obese: Expert

  3. Court sentences five over spectacular museum heist

    Court sentences five over spectacular museum heist

  4. The Weeknd starts scrapping stage name on social media

    The Weeknd starts scrapping stage name on social media

  5. Gateway to Cappadocia ready for summer

    Gateway to Cappadocia ready for summer
Recommended
Gateway to Cappadocia ready for summer

Gateway to Cappadocia ready for summer
The Weeknd starts scrapping stage name on social media

The Weeknd starts scrapping stage name on social media
Cannes Film Festival readies a blockbuster edition

Cannes Film Festival readies a blockbuster edition
Martha Stewart becomes oldest Sports Illustrated cover model

Martha Stewart becomes oldest Sports Illustrated cover model
Court sentences five over spectacular museum heist

Court sentences five over spectacular museum heist
Experts uncovering gilded glory of Hercules statue

Experts uncovering gilded glory of Hercules statue
WORLD Greeces Mitsotakis eyes new term in uncertain ballot

Greece's Mitsotakis eyes new term in uncertain ballot

Greeks will vote on Sunday in the most unpredictable national polls in a decade with an inconclusive result likely to lead to the election needing to be re-run.

ECONOMY Private sector’s external debt declines: Data

Private sector’s external debt declines: Data

The Turkish private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad stood at $158 billion as of March, decreasing by $1.2 billion from the end of 2022.

SPORTS Women receive order of 114,000 bocce balls from France

Women receive order of 114,000 bocce balls from France

Women workers who opened a workshop together to produce bocce balls after receiving relevant training as part of a project in the southern province of Burdur have received a massive order for 114,000 bocce balls from France.