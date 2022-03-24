Nigeria eyes fertilizer exports with $2.5 billion plant

  • March 24 2022 07:00:00

Nigeria eyes fertilizer exports with $2.5 billion plant

ABUJA
Nigeria eyes fertilizer exports with $2.5 billion plant

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on March 22 inaugurated a $2.5 billion fertilizer plant with which Africa’s most populous country hopes to contribute to the global supply amid the impact of increasing prices in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Nigeria’s dependence on imported products in the agriculture sector will soon be a thing of the past,” the Nigerian leader said during the inauguration in Lagos, the commercial capital, of expectations from the Dangote Fertilizer Plant In addition to other agricultural initiatives including incentives to farmers.

With the global fertilizer market jolted, Nigeria Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele said the inauguration of the plant is timely as it has “helped Nigeria to solve a perennial fertilizer problem.”

Agriculture is a lifeline for Nigeria’s economy, contributing 25.8 percent of its 72.3 trillion naira gross domestic product in 2021.

However, farmers are sometimes constrained with limited supplies such as fertilizer and improved seedlings.

With the new fertilizer plant with a capacity of 3 million metric tons annually, Nigeria expects “a boom as fertilizer is now readily available in greater quantities and better quality,” said Buhari.

“We expect the rise of a new breed of agropreneurs who will add value to farming and make the nation self-sufficient in food production,” he said, inviting many Nigerians to “now take up agriculture as a business.”

Fertilizer from the plant located in an industrial zone in Lagos will be exported to many countries including the U.S., Brazil, India and Mexico, said Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man and owner of the plant, amid shock waves from Russia where an ongoing war with Ukraine has disrupted supplies.

Across the world, high fertilizer costs already threaten farmers amid sanctions on Russia, a major global supplier of fertilizer, where authorities in March urged domestic producers to temporary halt exports.

“The new plant will make Nigeria self-sufficient in fertilizer production with excess capacity to export to other African markets and the rest of the world,” said Dangote, adding that the plant will also “drastically reduce the level of unemployment” in the nation with 33 percent unemployment rate as of December 2020.

“Our goal is to make fertilizer available in sufficient quantity and quality for our teeming farmers, assuring greater agricultural output,” Dangote said of operations in the fertilizer plant.

ARTS & LIFE Global recorded music revenues grew in 2021

Global recorded music revenues grew in 2021
MOST POPULAR

  1. Depardieu to live in Istanbul, Dubai

    Depardieu to live in Istanbul, Dubai

  2. Turkish woman makes history as 12th superfetation case

    Turkish woman makes history as 12th superfetation case

  3. Istanbul dams about to overflow

    Istanbul dams about to overflow

  4. Two brothers claim defrauding bank of $1 bln

    Two brothers claim defrauding bank of $1 bln

  5. Russian oligarch Abramovich’s 2nd yacht also docks in Turkey

    Russian oligarch Abramovich’s 2nd yacht also docks in Turkey
Recommended
UK inflation jumps to 6.2 pct, highest since 1992: data

UK inflation jumps to 6.2 pct, highest since 1992: data
Mitsubishi constructs demo plant in Turkey

Mitsubishi constructs demo plant in Turkey
Turkey’s unemployment rate down in 2021

Turkey’s unemployment rate down in 2021
Mexico City’s new international airport opens with few flights

Mexico City’s new international airport opens with few flights
China’s Russian traders smell profit as Ukraine sanctions bite

China’s Russian traders smell profit as Ukraine sanctions bite
FX-protected accounts scheme opened to foreigners

FX-protected accounts scheme opened to foreigners
WORLD Tornado rips through New Orleans and its suburbs

Tornado rips through New Orleans and its suburbs

A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs on Mar. 22 night, flipping cars, ripping roofs off homes and killing at least one person in a region that was pummeled by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago.

ECONOMY Nigeria eyes fertilizer exports with $2.5 billion plant

Nigeria eyes fertilizer exports with $2.5 billion plant

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on March 22 inaugurated a $2.5 billion fertilizer plant with which Africa’s most populous country hopes to contribute to the global supply amid the impact of increasing prices in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war.

SPORTS Turkey aims for World Cup berth via playoffs

Turkey aims for World Cup berth via playoffs

Turkey will take on Portugal on March 24 in a World Cup qualifying playoff game, seeking its just third-ever appearance at the world football’s showpiece event.