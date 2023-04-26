Nicolas Reyes to present two concerts

Nicolas Reyes, the founder of the legendary Latin music band Gipsy Kings, will come to Türkiye for two concerts.
Internationally acclaimed band Gipsy Kings maintains its place in music charts for more than 30 years with 60 million album sales and stage performances.

“Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes” concerts will take place at Volkswagen Arena in Istanbul on June 17 and at Ankara Congresium on June 18.

Gipsy Kings, one of the biggest representatives of Latin music in the world, has sold more than 60 million copies with their pop-influenced flamenco rumba albums.

The band achieved great international success with singles “Djobi Djoba,” “Bamboleo” and “Baila Baila.”

A founding member of the original Gipsy Kings band with his brother Andre Reyes, Nicolas Reyes is considered one of the most important flamenco soloists in the world.

Tickets for the concerts are now on sale.

