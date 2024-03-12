Next Super Mario film in 2026, Nintendo says

Next Super Mario film in 2026, Nintendo says

NEW YORK
Next Super Mario film in 2026, Nintendo says

Mario, the world's favorite Italian plumber, will hit the silver screen again in 2026 following the last movie's huge success, Japan's Nintendo and U.S. animation studio Illumination said.

Nintendo long shied away from adapting its video game characters for films but "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" was the second-highest grossing film of 2023 behind "Barbie," taking $1.36 billion at the box office.

"This new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. is planned to be released on April 3, 2026 in the U.S. and many additional markets globally with select territories releasing throughout the month of April," the companies said in a joint statement late Sunday.

It will be produced by Chris Meledandri from Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto from Nintendo, directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, and written by Matthew Fogel.

"We'll let you know the details once we're ready to share more," Miyamoto said on Nintendo of America's X account. "We're thinking about broadening Mario's world further, and it'll have a bright and fun story," he said.

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie", also a joint project of Universal, Nintendo and Illumination studios, was the second attempt to bring Mario to the big screen after a live-action movie flopped spectacularly in 1993.

The success of last year's film helped Nintendo boost sales of games from the "Mario" franchise, and last month the firm hiked its profit forecasts.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EU to recommend opening membership talks with Bosnia

EU to recommend opening membership talks with Bosnia
LATEST NEWS

  1. EU to recommend opening membership talks with Bosnia

    EU to recommend opening membership talks with Bosnia

  2. Hezbollah says launched over 100 rockets at Israeli positions

    Hezbollah says launched over 100 rockets at Israeli positions

  3. Sweeping judicial reform bill published in Official Gazette

    Sweeping judicial reform bill published in Official Gazette

  4. Venezuela's Maduro chosen as ruling party election candidate

    Venezuela's Maduro chosen as ruling party election candidate

  5. South Korea 'concerned' doctors' strike could escalate

    South Korea 'concerned' doctors' strike could escalate
Recommended
UK royals face questions over altered Princess of Wales image

UK royals face questions over altered Princess of Wales image
New Samsun Museum ready for opening

New Samsun Museum ready for opening
Oppenheimer sweeps up at Oscars

'Oppenheimer' sweeps up at Oscars
Night Museum project starts at Hierapolis

Night Museum project starts at Hierapolis
Thieves steal Italian sculptors gold jewelry exhibit

Thieves steal Italian sculptor's gold jewelry exhibit
Winnie the Pooh slasher film wins Razzies

Winnie the Pooh slasher film 'wins' Razzies
WORLD EU to recommend opening membership talks with Bosnia

EU to recommend opening membership talks with Bosnia

The EU's executive arm will on Tuesday recommend that member states open formal membership talks with Bosnia, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced.
ECONOMY Auto industry’s production rises 19 percent in February

Auto industry’s production rises 19 percent in February

The Turkish auto industry produced more than 133,000 vehicles in February, marking a strong 19.2 percent increase from a year ago, after output declined by 3 percent in the previous month.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿