Newly unearthed walls surprise archaeologists

VAN

Archaeologists are elated by the discovery of new fortification walls at Garibin Hill in the eastern province of Van’s Tuşba district, adding to the site’s significance where Urartian-era structures and lion statues were previously unearthed.

Located 30 kilometers from the city center and just three kilometers from Ayanis Castle, where excavations have been ongoing for 38 years, the site has been explored under the supervision of Professor Mehmet Işıklı from Atatürk University’s Department of Archaeology, with the permission of the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

The latest work focused on the southern area where an unauthorized dig in 2022 revealed Urartian remains buried six to seven meters underground. Excavations in two separate areas have now uncovered sections of walls believed to provide crucial insight into the settlement’s nature. The site, secured by provincial gendarmerie teams, lies near where a lion statue was found last year.

Professor Işıklı said that excavation and preservation efforts at Garibin Hill — first discovered through illegal digging — are ongoing.

He reminded that during last year’s excavations, his team uncovered exceptionally well-preserved wall paintings “unlike any other examples of Urartian art found anywhere in the world.”

“The site consists of two sections, northern and southern hills,” he said. “On the northern hill, we uncovered rooms with wall paintings, monumental mudbrick architecture and an area with 20 massive storage pithoi. A large protective tent will soon be built over the site; construction will start next week. Excavations will continue under the tent, as the murals are extremely fragile and must be shielded from open air.”

“Last year, we encountered lion statues unlike anything previously seen in Urartian art,” Işıklı said. “Now, we began unearthing massive surrounding walls near the same area. We’re trying to determine whether this was a fortress, a ceremonial terrace, or another kind of settlement. These monumental walls could indicate strong fortifications or grand terraces supporting royal or religious structures.”

“The findings have sparked great excitement among archaeologists and art enthusiasts alike,” he added. “Garibin Hill keeps surprising us — with its murals, monumental sculptures, fascinating layout and unique location.”

Işıklı said the team is still investigating why such an enormous royal investment was made at this particular site during the Urartian period.

“From here, you can clearly see Van Castle and Lake Van,” he said. “It’s not far from the capital, but we still don’t know why such a major artistic and architectural project was undertaken here. The massive pithoi, lion statues and elaborate wall decorations all point to a royal complex. We also don’t know why two settlements were built so close to each other; Garibin Hill and Ayanis Castle. The site remains a mystery, but we’re gradually working to uncover its secrets through continued excavations.”