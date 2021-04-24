Newly blossomed water buttercups fascinate photography enthusiasts

  • April 24 2021 07:00:00

SAMSUN
Water buttercups that grow in many regions across Turkey in spring, and often the subject in several poems, legends and folk songs, are presenting a visual feast in the Kızılırmak Delta, one of Turkey’s most significant wetlands, with their white-yellow appearance.

Seen in April and May in the delta and decorating wetlands by the river for a month, water buttercups make nature lovers experience a different atmosphere in the Black Sea province of Samsun’s 19 Mayıs district.

Drawing the attention of locals and other citizens from nearby cities, they are also a point of interest for photography lovers. Locals of all ages are a model themselves for these photographers, free of charge.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, 19 Mayıs Mayor Osman Topaloğlu said that the Kızılırmak Delta was flooded with visitors during times when there was no restriction due to the COVID-19.

Noting that they are conducting promotional activities on social media in order to attract the attention of tourists from all over the country and abroad, Topaloğlu stated that they are promoting the district with the images of the water buttercups, sharing them on the municipality’s social media accounts.

Topaloğlu stated that they want to use the water buttercups, which adds a separate richness to the flora and touristic value of the Kızılırmak Delta, in order to develop an alternative tourism plan.

Southeast Asian leaders met Myanmar’s top general and coup leader in an emergency summit in Indonesia on April 24 and were expected to press calls for an end to violence by security forces that has left hundreds of protesters dead as well as the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other political detainees.
