New Year’s lottery prize set at record-breaking $17.3 mln

ISTANBUL

With the countdown beginning for the grand New Year’s Eve lottery prize, this year’s jackpot has been set at a record-breaking 600 million Turkish Liras ($17.3 million), with lottery booth owners nationwide urging residents to act swiftly and secure their tickets.

The national lottery jackpot in Türkiye is especially big on New Year’s Eve. This year, a single ticket costs 600 liras (around $17), giving the buyer a chance to win the full jackpot. Half tickets, priced at 300 liras, offer a shared stake in the prize, while quarter tickets, sold for 150 liras, grant a one-fourth share of the jackpot.

In this year's draw, the entire jackpot will be distributed according to the rule set in 2022, with approximately 3.49 billion liras expected to be shared among the winners.

Ahmet Yazıcı, the head of the Istanbul National Lottery Dealers Chamber of Tradesmen, expressed satisfaction with the interest in the national lottery jackpot.

"The full grand prize will be given out, same like last year. We are able to confidently communicate to our clients that the greatest security standards are maintained throughout the drawing process. The distribution guarantee offers our citizens a tremendous deal of trust.”

Veli Kaygusuz, president of the Mersin National Lottery Dealers Chamber of Tradesmen and a 42-year veteran in the industry, predicts that ticket sales for this year’s New Year’s Eve lottery will be as high as usual.

“Our residents may purchase their tickets with confidence. Purchasing tickets with the belief that "what if it strikes?" has become a New Year's custom. I wish everyone good luck.”

The jackpot draw will be broadcast live on television on the night of Dec. 31, and all draw results will be announced online.