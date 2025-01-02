New Year's babies bring joy to families across country

New Year's babies bring joy to families across country

Families across the country are experiencing double the joy as they welcome newborns in the first moments of the new year, with ministers visiting hospitals to celebrate alongside them.

In a bid to share the joy and excitement of families, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş paid a visit to a state hospital in the capital Ankara, emphasizing the value of each newborn in her remarks.

Visiting the mother Aysun Dilmaç, Göktaş expressed her hopes for a prosperous and joyful upbringing for the newborn Defne Hüma, the family's third child.

"Like the rest of the globe, birth rate in our nation is also declining. Our population is getting older. In terms of our nation's future, each infant has unique worth and significance,” Göktaş pointed out.

Göktaş emphasized that they will continue to develop policies centered on children and families, continuing the approach they have followed so far.

In Istanbul, the first newborn of the new year was welcomed in a hospital in the Esenler district.

Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu, accompanied by the provincial public health director, Associate Professor Abdullah Emre Güner, and Esenler Mayor Tevfik Göksu, paid a visit to the hospital to offer his congratulations to the families.

Meeting with Istanbul’s first baby of the year, Kerem Ali Demir, Memişoğlu congratulated the mother, Fatma Demir, who welcomed her fourth child. He also visited other new mothers in the hospital and presented them with flowers.

In his remarks to the press, Memişoğlu marked the start of the new year for healthcare professionals, praising their dedication and emphasizing their role in demonstrating the high quality of Turkish health care to the world.

"We will come to better places. It is the Century of Healthy Türkiye," Memişoğlu said, expressing that all health units have worked meticulously to enhance the health system.

