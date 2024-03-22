New vehicle registrations up 78 percent

ANKARA
New motor vehicle registrations increased by 77.6 percent in February from a year ago to 193,600, according to numbers from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

New registrations, however, declined 9.3 percent compared to January.

Of those nearly 194,000 vehicles registered, some 44 percent were motorcycles, 39.7 percent passenger cars and 9.4 percent pick-up trucks.

Motorcycle registrations leaped more than 130 percent year-on-year, while the annual increase was 63.8 percent for passenger cars. Some 848,000 vehicles changed hands last year, said TÜİK.

Nearly 13 percent of the newly registered passenger cars were Renault brand vehicles. The shares of Fiat and Chery were 10.3 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively.

Toyota ranked fourth with 7.2 percent, followed by Volkswagen and Hyundai at 5.7 percent each.

In the first two months of 2024, the number of newly registered vehicles grew more than 51 percent from the same period of 2023 to 407,000, showed the data.

There were 29.14 million registered vehicles on Türkiye’s roads as of February.

