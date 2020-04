New transport minister takes oath in parliament

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's new Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu on March 31 took oath in the parliament.

His predecessor Mehmet Cahit Turhan was dismissed on March 25.

Karaismailoğlu, born in 1969, was the deputy minister of transport and infrastructure.

He graduated from Karadeniz Technical University's mechanical engineering department.