New touristic train completes first voyage

BİTLİS

As the latest in a series of popular tourist rail trips, the Tourist Tatvan Train has completed its first journey with an almost two-day voyage to highlight the touristic value of the southeastern town.

Scores of people gathered with the aim of celebrating the arrival of the train in the Tatvan Station, performing folk dances with a flourish of trumpets. Departing from the capital Ankara on June 24, the train arrived in Tatvan late on June 25.

Authorities, such as the governor, provincial director of the Culture and Tourism Ministry and the chief of the police department, welcomed participants, presenting the visitors with roses.

With the popularity of the Eastern Express launched in 2019, the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry has recently unveiled more tourist train routes.

During a speech at the ceremony at the station, Governor Erol Karaömeroğlu highlighted the significance of Touristic Tatvan Train in terms of demonstrating the natural beauty, historical richness and cultural inheritance of the region.

“Our guests will be able to visit the heaven-on-earth European destination area, Nemrut volcano and the crater lake in the ancient city of Bitlis, which stands out as a museum city with over 760 registered buildings.”

Karaömeroğlu emphasized that such projects pose great significance for boosting tourism as well.

Mayor Nesrullah Tanğlay also underscored the value of the project with regards to showcasing important destinations throughout the city.

Following the speeches, the visitors, who enjoyed a long journey, noted that they were pleased with the warm welcome they received upon their arrival in the city.

The sightseers will pay a visit to historical sites of Bitlis throughout the day and make their way back to the capital Ankara at the end of the day.

The introduction of the Touristic Tatvan Train followed the successful model of the Diyarbakır Express, which gained popularity for providing unique travel experiences that combine comfort with cultural exploration.