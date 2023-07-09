New species of inverted tulip discovered

New species of inverted tulip discovered

İZMİR
New species of inverted tulip discovered

A new species of the inverted tulip plant has come to light in the Karakoçan district of the eastern province of Elazığ.

Veysel Sonay, a postgraduate student at Şanlıurfa Harran University's Biology Department, saw that the flower he came across in Elazığ during his field studies was looking different from other species.

Sonay then shared the specimen on a social media group of plant lovers. Seeing the photographs, Prof. Dr. Hasan Yıldırım, a faculty member at Ege University, contacted Sonay about the possibility of this plant being a new reverse tulip species.

Consequently, experts and academics from several universities conducted detailed studies on the plant and concluded that this inverted tulip discovered in Karakoçan is, in fact, a new species.

As a result of the studies, the experts stated that the new species differs from the other species with the internal organs of the flower, fruit and leaves’ structure, and their article was published in the Finland-based Nordic Journal of Botany June issue this year.

Stating that Türkiye has a wide range of reverse tulips, Yıldırım said there are around 170 species of reverse tulips in the world.

“We are the country harboring the highest number of reverse tulip species in the world. We are also at a very important point in terms of the number of endemics as 26 of 49 reverse tulip species in this region are endemic.”

Noting that this new species, which has been named "Karakoçan tulip," is mostly seen in early spring, Yıldırım said that they are bulbous tuberous plants, in the form of inverted tulips with a bent neck and yellow-colored tips on a brown reddish texture.

ARTS & LIFE Paloma Picasso takes over late fathers estate

Paloma Picasso takes over late father's estate
LATEST NEWS

  1. Paloma Picasso takes over late father's estate

    Paloma Picasso takes over late father's estate

  2. Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

    Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

  3. Mexico, Panama reach Gold Cup semis

    Mexico, Panama reach Gold Cup semis

  4. Iconic coach Popovich signs five-year deal with Spurs

    Iconic coach Popovich signs five-year deal with Spurs

  5. New Zealand vows to get 'gritty' to avoid World Cup embarrassment

    New Zealand vows to get 'gritty' to avoid World Cup embarrassment
Recommended
Motorcycle ambulances on duty across country

Motorcycle ambulances on duty across country
Erdoğan hosts Zelensky, says Ukraine deserves membership in NATO

Erdoğan hosts Zelensky, says Ukraine deserves membership in NATO
Country experiences scorching heat fueled by El Nino

Country experiences scorching heat fueled by El Nino
Official denies data leak on govt website

Official denies data leak on gov't website
Togg market leader in C-SUV segment

Togg market leader in C-SUV segment
Students develop AI system recognizing traffic signboards

Students develop AI system recognizing traffic signboards
WORLD NATOs unity to be tested at summit in Vilnius

NATO's unity to be tested at summit in Vilnius

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues with no end in sight, NATO's much-celebrated unity faces fresh strains when leaders gather for their annual summit this week in Vilnius, Lithuania.

ECONOMY Şimşek vows to reinstate fiscal discipline

Şimşek vows to reinstate fiscal discipline

The government will not allow permanent deteriorations in public finance indicators by bringing the budget deficit under control and reestablishing fiscal discipline, Treasury and Finance Mehmet Şimşek has said, adding that necessary measures are being taken to this end.
SPORTS Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning and relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange combined to throw a Major League Baseball no-hitter on July 8 as the hosts defeated Toronto 2-0.