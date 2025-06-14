New scenic train route invites travelers to explore Türkiye’s Black Sea heritage

ANKARA
A new scenic train route has been introduced, connecting the capital Ankara to the Black Sea province of Zonguldak, to offer travelers the chance to explore the cultural, historical and natural riches of Türkiye’s western Black Sea region through a unique rail experience.

Named the “Touristic Karaelmas Express,” the train takes its name from “black diamond,” a reference to Zonguldak’s historic identity as a coal mining center.

Today, the route repurposes that legacy to shine a light on the region’s green landscapes, charming towns and cultural heritage.

“Our train will give passengers a chance to rediscover the cultural and natural heritage of the western Black Sea,” Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said in a statement announcing the service.

Operated by Turkish State Railways, the train consists of two dining wagons, four sleeping wagons, and one couchette wagon, with a total capacity of 120 passengers.

Set to depart from Ankara in the evening of June 13, the train’s first voyage follows a two-day round-trip route.

On its way to Zonguldak, it stops for four hours in Karabük’s Yeşilyenice train station on the next morning, allowing passengers time to explore the local area.

After arriving in Zonguldak later that day, the train departs again late in the evening for the return journey.

The return trip includes extended stops for sightseeing and local discovery: Two hours in Çankırı’s Çerkeş district, five hours in central Çankırı and two and a half hours in Kalecik, a historic district in Ankara.

Designed to boost regional tourism and offer travelers a slower, immersive journey, the express is set to run on select dates throughout the year.

Upcoming departures from Ankara are scheduled for Sept. 26, Oct. 10, and Nov. 14. The final journey of the season will depart from Zonguldak on Nov. 15.

