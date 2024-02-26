New regulations to enhance rights of seasonal agricultural laborers

ANKARA

The Labor and Social Security Ministry is introducing new regulations to improve the rights and living conditions of seasonal agricultural workers.

According to the draft circular on the matter, the definition of seasonal agricultural workers will be expanded to include itinerant workers.

Seasonal workers will be settled in temporary settlement areas primarily on state-owned land which will cover elements such as housing, infrastructure, hygiene, and guards will be assigned to ensure the security of temporary settlements.

Furthermore, the ministry will take measures to ensure that temporary settlements do not turn into permanent residences. To prevent illegal labor intermediaries from supplying workers, the intermediaries who direct agricultural workers will need certification.

The new regulations will also make it obligatory to disclose health services provided to seasonal workers and their families to law enforcement services including the General Directorate of Security and Gendarmerie General Command, which will transfer the information to the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Information System (e-METIP), facilitating the monitoring and evaluation of health services.

Governors will appoint a coordinator to carry out e-METIP procedures and the system will also serve to create and analyze a database on agricultural workers.

In order to prevent child labor in seasonal agricultural work, the regulation will introduce awareness raising activities, training programs and inspections.

Tasks such as inspecting temporary settlement areas, providing social services and combating child labor will be carried out under the coordination of the provincial directorates of Family and Social Services. At the same time, the work permits and documents of agricultural workers will be inspected by the Labor and Social Security Ministry.