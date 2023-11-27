New probe launched into usury in high profile fraud case

ISTANBUL

A high profile case involving a banker accused of defrauding prominent footballers and business figures, has led to a new investigation into 11 individuals on charges of usury, as they allegedly extorted money from the banker using methods such as usury, threats and coercion.

The trial of banker Seçil Erzan, alongside six others, accused of orchestrating a Ponzi scheme under the guise of a supposedly lucrative "secret fund," bilking a total of $444 million and 15 million Turkish Liras from 29 individuals, including renowned footballers and business moguls, has been dominating the country's agenda for weeks.

Erzan vehemently denied the fraud allegations, asserting that everyone willingly entrusted their money to her with the intention of earning interest, but the fund began to incur losses. She further noted that when the fund started losing, some footballers resorted to threats and blackmail to extort money from her.

In a recent development in the case, an investigation has been launched into 11 individuals, including former footballer Semih Kaya, manager Fırat Özdemir and coach Ayhan Akman, who are alleged to have received money through usurious means involving threats and pressure.

Erzan claimed that the center of the network, which included famous footballers such as Arda Turan, Emre Belözoğlu, and Fernando Muslera, was coach Fatih Terim, who allegedly convinced everyone to invest in the fund.

Addressing the "Fatih Terim fund" allegations for the first time, Terim refuted the accusations, stating that those seeking to tarnish his image were behind these claims.

Responding in a written statement, Terim expressed, "Those seizing the opportunity to externalize years of Fatih Terim complexes are attempting to involve me in a case unrelated to me. Against those who drag my name into this, I am initiating the largest legal battle in history. They should be ready."

Meanwhile, local media reported that the prominent football figure will hold a press conference on the matter in the coming days.