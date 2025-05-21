New penalties proposed in overhaul of wholesale market law

ANKARA
The Trade Ministry has drafted a bill proposing significant amendments to the Wholesale Market Law, aiming to curb price manipulation and unregistered trade in fruit and vegetable markets.

Under the proposed regulation, individuals or entities engaged in hoarding, price inflation or deliberate market shortage would face an administrative fine of up to 1 million Turkish Liras (around $26,000) — substantially higher than the current penalty of 177,340 liras. The measure also targets practices such as stockpiling, avoiding sales or destroying goods to influence prices.

To further deter misconduct, those who dispose of produce improperly will face a 200,000 lira fine and may be barred from receiving agricultural subsidies for a period. Retailers that fail to procure goods from producers or producer associations at the ministry-set level will also be penalized.

To reduce intermediary costs, the sale or transfer of goods between traders within the same wholesale market will be banned. Lease agreements in municipal markets will not be renewed automatically, and business spaces will only be operated via formal leasing procedures to control rising prices.

Additionally, new control points will be established at city entry-exit points and along highways to monitor produce movement and combat unregistered trading. These efforts will involve coordination between municipal authorities, the Transport Ministry and law enforcement.

