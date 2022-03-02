New Orleans hosts its 1st full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020

  • March 02 2022 07:00:00

New Orleans hosts its 1st full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020

NEW ORLEANS
New Orleans hosts its 1st full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020

People are out to party as New Orleans’ first full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020 dawns yesterday, with a day of back-to-back parades through the city and masks against COVID-19 required only in indoor public spaces.

Parade routes were shorter than usual, because there aren’t enough police for the standard ones, even with officers working 12-hour shifts as they always do on Mardi Gras and the end of the Carnival season leading up to it.

But with COVID-19 hospitalizations and case numbers falling worldwide and 92 percent of the city’s adults at least partly vaccinated, parades are back on after a season without them.

And people are out and ready to let the good times roll.

The crowd on Feb. 27, when the huge Krewe of Bacchus paraded, “was a record for us in the 10 years we’ve been open,” said Thomas Houston, bar manager at Superior Seafood and Oyster Bar, located at the start of the truncated parade route.

He expected similar crowds on Fat Tuesday, a state holiday, if the weather is good. Not to mention Ash Wednesday, when people following the Catholic tradition of meatless Lenten fare are out for seafood.

“It’s not just a fun money-making time but you get to see people who’ve been around for 10 years,” he said.

Hotel occupancy, though, is expected to be about 66 percent, down about 19.5 percent from 2020, said Kelly Schultz, spokesperson for New Orleans & Co., the official sales and marketing organization for New Orleans’ tourism industry.

Parades were canceled last year because officials realized that tightly packed crowds in 2020 had created a superspreader event, making the city an early Southern hot spot for COVID-19.

But “2020 was weird,” Houston said, because two people were hit by floats and killed in the week leading up to Mardi Gras and the mayor suspended use of multiple floats hitched behind one tractor.

“Also the coronavirus was sort of looming over us,” even though its presence wasn’t yet known in New Orleans, Houston said.
As it has for years, the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club will opened Fat Tuesday with a parade that started as a mockery of white festivities, with Black float riders in blackface and grass skirts.

Next came the elaborate and fantastical floats of Rex, the self-styled king of Carnival, chosen by a group of high society, old-money businessmen.

After that were the Krewe of Elks and the Krewe of Orleans, a not-quite-endless stretch of homemade floats on long flatbed trailers.

ARTS & LIFE Neil Diamond sells complete catalog to Universal

Neil Diamond sells complete catalog to Universal
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul to witness snowfall again this week

    Istanbul to witness snowfall again this week

  2. Rents in Istanbul leap 98 percent

    Rents in Istanbul leap 98 percent

  3. Turkey warns parties to stay away from Black Sea

    Turkey warns parties to stay away from Black Sea

  4. Russian forces link up with separatist allies in key coastal territory: Ministry

    Russian forces link up with separatist allies in key coastal territory: Ministry

  5. CHP leader calls for parliamentary debate over Ukrainian war

    CHP leader calls for parliamentary debate over Ukrainian war
Recommended
Tycoons bound for ISS aren’t tourists, insists space company

Tycoons bound for ISS aren’t tourists, insists space company
Disney, Sony Pictures halt film releases in Russia

Disney, Sony Pictures halt film releases in Russia
Benedict Cumberbatch gets Hollywood star

Benedict Cumberbatch gets Hollywood star
Neil Diamond sells complete catalog to Universal

Neil Diamond sells complete catalog to Universal
At Met Opera, a balancing act between the traditional and cutting-edge

At Met Opera, a balancing act between the traditional and cutting-edge
Tom Holland stay No. 1 at box office

Tom Holland stay No. 1 at box office
WORLD Thousands evacuate worst Australian floods in decades

Thousands evacuate worst Australian floods in decades

Tens of thousands of people had been ordered to evacuate their homes by Tuesday and many more had been told to prepare to flee as parts of Australia’s southeast coast are inundated by the worst flooding in decades that has claimed at least nine lives.

ECONOMY Toshiba top executive decides to step down

Toshiba top executive decides to step down

Toshiba’s Chief Executive Satoshi Tsunakawa is stepping down, as the embattled Japanese technology giant seeks to restructure and restore its reputation.

SPORTS Disabled man to race in rallycross contest

Disabled man to race in rallycross contest

With an aim to break ground in a rallycross contest by competing with the country’s prominent racers this summer, a disabled man is spending days in the western province of İzmir training on the racing circuits.