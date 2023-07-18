New medium-term program to set new targets, VP Yılmaz

New medium-term program to set new targets, VP Yılmaz

ANKARA
New medium-term program to set new targets, VP Yılmaz

The government will unveil a new medium-term program in September with updated macroeconomic targets, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz has said.

“Our expectation is that the new program will reduce uncertainties and offer a predictable framework for investors and all actors involved. We will unveil structural reforms which will boost confidence in Türkiye,” Yılmaz said in an interview with private broadcaster A Haber on July 16.

The updated program will set forth new targets for the next three years, such as fiscal policies, the budget, deficits and public debt stock, according to Yılmaz.

The new medium-term program will also offer a new framework for monetary policy, the vice president said.

After the medium-term program, the government will submit the budget for 2024 to parliament, he added.

Yılmaz reiterated that policies aimed at tightening will continue. “This process will move ahead in a balanced way and the Central Bank will be in charge of it.”

Commenting on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s tour of Gulf nations, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, Yılmaz said the president’s visit will further strengthen cooperation between Türkiye and those countries.

“Those visits will yield good results in terms of investment.”

Yılmaz earlier this month traveled to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar together with Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek.

“There are opportunities in several fields for cooperation [with those countries]. Tech teams [from those nations] later visited Türkiye and held talks with their Turkish counterparts. There will be significant investment inflows into Türkiye,” Yılmaz said.

Türkiye does not choose one region in the world over another, Yılmaz noted. “We never hesitate to act to seize opportunities wherever they emerge.”

The government will intensify efforts for the updating of the customs union and visa liberalization with the European Union. "The existing customs union only includes industry. The new customs union’s scope will be widened to include services and public procurements. It will provide more comprehensive economic cooperation. It will be in the interest of both sides.”

Yılmaz bluntly rejected speculations in the foreign media suggesting that Türkiye greenlighted Sweden’s NATO membership in exchange for a credit line worth between $11 billion to $13 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Our president in 2013 put an end to the relations with the IMF by clearing Türkiye’s debt to the fund. Since then, Türkiye continued its path without the IMF. Türkiye has successfully managed its economy,” Yılmaz said.

ECONOMY Special Consumption Tax on natural gas, petrol hiked

Special Consumption Tax on natural gas, petrol hiked
LATEST NEWS

  1. Special Consumption Tax on natural gas, petrol hiked

    Special Consumption Tax on natural gas, petrol hiked

  2. New medium-term program to set new targets, VP Yılmaz

    New medium-term program to set new targets, VP Yılmaz

  3. Auto production rises 13 pct in first half

    Auto production rises 13 pct in first half

  4. Budget posts 220 billion liras of deficit

    Budget posts 220 billion liras of deficit

  5. China's growth in second quarter disappoints

    China's growth in second quarter disappoints
Recommended
Special Consumption Tax on natural gas, petrol hiked

Special Consumption Tax on natural gas, petrol hiked
Auto production rises 13 pct in first half

Auto production rises 13 pct in first half
Budget posts 220 billion liras of deficit

Budget posts 220 billion liras of deficit
Chinas growth in second quarter disappoints

China's growth in second quarter disappoints
Microsoft to keep Call of Duty on Sony Playstation

Microsoft to keep Call of Duty on Sony Playstation
Central Bank to decide about policy rate this week

Central Bank to decide about policy rate this week
WORLD Irans morality police return after protests in a new campaign to impose Islamic dress on women

Iran's morality police return after protests in a new campaign to impose Islamic dress on women

Iranian authorities on Sunday announced a new campaign to force women to wear the Islamic headscarf and morality police returned to the streets 10 months after the death of a woman in their custody sparked nationwide protests.

ECONOMY Special Consumption Tax on natural gas, petrol hiked

Special Consumption Tax on natural gas, petrol hiked

The Special Consumption Tax (SCT) on natural gas for household use and petrol has been hiked, according to a decree published in the Official Gazette.
SPORTS Turkish women claim volleyball title on world stage

Turkish women claim volleyball title on world stage

Türkiye enjoyed the biggest success of its women’s national team to date late on July 16, when the “Sultans of the Net” became the third different side to win the Volleyball Nations League (VNL).