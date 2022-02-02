New justice minister vows to take further measures against domestic violence

  February 02 2022

ANKARA
Turkey’s new Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ on Feb. 2 said that domestic violence and violence against women will continue to be the first item on the agenda that his ministry will tackle.

“I instructed my friends. It is clear what has been done so far. We will work on what we can add to them, how we will take further steps,” he said at a meeting on domestic violence.

Bozdag stated that governments and state institutions have been working hard on this issue for many years. Certain progress has been achieved in this regard, but the desired results could not be achieved in the reduction of the incidents, he stated.

“Good conduct discount is a reason for a reduction in punishment, which is applied over the real regret of the perpetrator of the crime, not from wearing a tie or being [clean shaven when appearing in court]. I am determined to prevent this issue by changing the law if required, and by providing education if required,” he stated.

Bozdağ said it is not possible to overcome domestic violence and violence against women only through punishment.

“In addition to the deterrence of the penalty dimension, we have to establish a stronger preventive legal system and implement mechanisms together to prevent these. This is a task that can only be solved by mobilization,” he stated.
Bozdağ thanked Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu and others who contributed to the organization of the meeting.

