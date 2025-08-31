New Israeli settlement established in occupied West Bank: Report

New Israeli settlement established in occupied West Bank: Report

JERUSALEM
New Israeli settlement established in occupied West Bank: Report

A new Israeli settlement neighborhood was established Saturday near the illegal Kiryat Arba settlement on the outskirts of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, marking the first expansion in decades.

The neighborhood was built near the Beni Naim junction south of Hebron, with 10 families settling there in recent days, according to the Israel Hayom newspaper.

Named Aviad, it occupies a strategic location on the road connecting Hebron to illegal settlements south of the city.

The Kiryat Arba Council said the new settlement aims to "sever the geographical connection between Palestinian lands from Hebron to the Negev Desert and strengthen the connection between the (illegal Israeli) settlements of Kiryat Arba and Ma'ale Hever."

Council Chairman Yisrael Bramson described establishing the neighborhood as "a historic step that brings to life a vision that has continued for generations."

All Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank are considered illegal under international law, including the Fourth Geneva Convention, which prohibits an occupying power from transferring its population into occupied territory.

The announcement coincides with Sunday's Israeli Security Cabinet meeting, where officials are expected to discuss steps against Palestinians, including West Bank annexation plans, in response to some Western countries' plans to recognize Palestine in September.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan holds key meetings in China, invites Putin to Türkiye

Erdoğan holds key meetings in China, invites Putin to Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan holds key meetings in China, invites Putin to Türkiye

    Erdoğan holds key meetings in China, invites Putin to Türkiye

  2. Afghanistan earthquake kills more than 600

    Afghanistan earthquake kills more than 600

  3. Türkiye's economy grows 4.8 pct in second quarter

    Türkiye's economy grows 4.8 pct in second quarter

  4. Xi and Putin round on West at regional summit in China

    Xi and Putin round on West at regional summit in China

  5. Atatürk’s footage released for 1st time on Victory Day

    Atatürk’s footage released for 1st time on Victory Day
Recommended
Afghanistan earthquake kills more than 600

Afghanistan earthquake kills more than 600
Xi and Putin round on West at regional summit in China

Xi and Putin round on West at regional summit in China
Israel says killed spokesman for Hamas armed wing

Israel says killed spokesman for Hamas armed wing
Putin defends Ukraine invasion at China summit, blames West

Putin defends Ukraine invasion at China summit, blames West
Pakistan’s Punjab faces the biggest floods in its history

Pakistan’s Punjab faces the biggest floods in its history
Indonesia leader says some protests leaning towards treason, terrorism

Indonesia leader says some protests 'leaning towards treason, terrorism'
Major aid flotilla set to sail for Gaza to ‘break illegal siege’

Major aid flotilla set to sail for Gaza to ‘break illegal siege’
WORLD Afghanistan earthquake kills more than 600

Afghanistan earthquake kills more than 600

A massive rescue operation was underway in Afghanistan Monday after a strong earthquake and multiple aftershocks flattened homes in the impoverished nation, killing more than 600 people, the interior ministry said.
ECONOMY Türkiyes economy grows 4.8 pct in second quarter

Türkiye's economy grows 4.8 pct in second quarter

Turkey's economy expanded by 4.8 percent in the second quarter of 2025, surpassing economist expectations, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Sept. 1.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe has parted ways with head coach Jose Mourinho, the club announced Friday.

﻿