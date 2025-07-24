New exhibition features Türkiye’s flight heritage

ISTANBUL

A new exhibition, titled “In the Same Spirit Since Hezarfen” (Hezarfen'den Beri Aynı Ruhla), has opened at the iconic Galata Tower, one of Istanbul’s most visited landmarks.

The show highlights the legacy of Turkish aviation pioneers and the country’s ongoing space ambitions.

The exhibition, located on the third floor of the historic tower, is part of the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s efforts to make the Galata Tower as a hub for cultural and scientific events. It attracted considerable attention on its opening day.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency before the opening, Türkiye’s first astronaut, Alper Gezeravcı, emphasized the symbolic significance of the tower, known for the legendary flight of Hezarfen Ahmed Çelebi.

“Today marks not only the opening of a new exhibition but also a celebration of the legacy that reaches from our roots to the skies,” he said.

“With the same spirit that inspired Hezarfen, we are taking step-by-step action to realize the plans laid out by our state to shape the future. What once seemed like a daring dream has now become part of our national identity — on land, at sea, in the air and now, in space,” he added.

Noting that Türkiye's National Space Program extends beyond the visible sky into deep space, Gezeravcı said two of the program's 10 goals had already been achieved in 2024.

He also highlighted Galata Tower's evolving role, “This is no longer just a restored historic structure. It has become a center for science and culture, a place where people can connect with the past and dream about the future.”

Gezeravcı, who visited the U.S. during preparations for Türkiye's first manned space mission in 2023, said he was frequently asked about the country’s unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), armed drones and fifth-generation fighter jet development. “As a Turkish citizen, I felt an immense sense of pride,” he said.

The exhibition was officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Galata Tower Museum Director Murat Bozcu, who also presented Gezeravcı with a symbolic key to the tower.

The exhibition showcases the stories and achievements of influential figures in Turkish aviation, including İsmail Cevheri, Hezarfen Ahmed Çelebi, Lagari Hasan Çelebi, Vecihi Hürkuş, Sabiha Gökçen and Alper Gezeravcı.

A special section of the exhibition also features information and visuals related to Türkiye’s domestically developed aerospace technologies.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors until Oct. 1.