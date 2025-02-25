New era to begin in natural gas and oil, says energy minister

New era to begin in natural gas and oil, says energy minister

ANKARA
New era to begin in natural gas and oil, says energy minister

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said that a new era in oil and natural gas will begin, adding that Türkiye will be more active in hydrocarbon operations abroad. 

"In the upcoming period, we may change our strategy. We aim to open a new era in oil and gas exploration in Türkiye," Bayraktar told daily Hürriyet.

The flow of Turkmen gas will commence on March 1, the minister recalled, adding that: “We have a long-term swap agreement target. This year, we are likely working on a program to extend the five-year swap agreement."

According to the swap agreement, the Turkmen gas will be delivered via Iran and 1.3 billion cubic meters of gas will be delivered this year, Bayraktar noted.

Türkiye’s total consumption is 53 billion cubic meters and the Turkmen gas to be received this year is enough to supply around 1.5 million households, he added.

“We aim to sign a long-term swap agreement. This year, we are likely working on a program to extend the five-year swap agreement. Ideally, our main goal is to bring Turkmen gas to Türkiye through a Caspian-transit pipeline as was initially planned,” Bayraktar said.

The daily natural gas production at the Black Sea is currently 7 million cubic meters, which meets the consumption of around 3 million households, according to the minister.

Production from the Black Sea field will increase to 9.5 million cubic meters at Eid al-Fitr (which starts on March 30), he noted.

“Daily gas production will double by the third quarter of 2026 to 20 million cubic meters. Therefore, we will be able to supply 7.5 billion cubic meters of gas annually, which means covering 15 percent of our consumption with our own gas,” Bayraktar said.

The target in the Gabar oil field is a daily production of 100,000 barrels, he said, adding that 153 exploration wells will be drilled in Gabar this year.

Türkiye will be “more active” in natural gas and oil operations abroad, Bayraktar also said.

Türkiye has engaged in a collaborative project in Libya and is exploring opportunities in Azerbaijan across two fields, he noted. 

Additionally, the country is showing interest in fields, both on land and in the Caspian Sea in Turkmenistan, according to the minister.

“We have licenses for three sea blocks in Somalia. On March 1, we will sign deals for new fields on land in Somalia,” Bayraktar said.

As for the efforts to help Syria in the energy sector, Bayraktar noted that four teams from Türkiye have already gone to Syria and some concrete steps have been taken.

There is an increase in the amount of electricity exported to Northern Syria, which is around 210 megawatts, he said. 

“The next step is to increase this through the existing lines. The second is to revive the Çobanbey-Aleppo line and start an additional 500 megawatts to Aleppo in the next five to six months. The third is the export of natural gas to Aleppo,” he added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() President Erdoğan, Jordans crown prince discuss regional, global issues

President Erdoğan, Jordan's crown prince discuss regional, global issues
LATEST NEWS

  1. President Erdoğan, Jordan's crown prince discuss regional, global issues

    President Erdoğan, Jordan's crown prince discuss regional, global issues

  2. Prominent journalist Ahmet Sever dies at 65

    Prominent journalist Ahmet Sever dies at 65

  3. Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt

    Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt

  4. Top Russian diplomat Lavrov visits Tehran for talks

    Top Russian diplomat Lavrov visits Tehran for talks

  5. Syria convenes dialogue conference without YPG

    Syria convenes dialogue conference without YPG
Recommended
Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt

Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt
Tesla rolls out advanced self-driving functions in China

Tesla rolls out advanced self-driving functions in China
Musk gives federal workers another chance to justify jobs

Musk gives federal workers 'another chance' to justify jobs
Emre Karter elected new board chair of AmCham Türkiye

Emre Karter elected new board chair of AmCham Türkiye
Real sector’s inflation expectations fall, but households’ increase

Real sector’s inflation expectations fall, but households’ increase
Washington’s chip tariff threats raise stakes for Taiwan

Washington’s chip tariff threats raise stakes for Taiwan
Amazon-backed Anthropic releases its smartest AI model

Amazon-backed Anthropic releases its 'smartest' AI model
WORLD Syria convenes dialogue conference without YPG

Syria convenes dialogue conference without YPG

Syria's new interim president pledged on Tuesday to ensure the state has a monopoly on weapons at a national dialogue conference on the country's future after Bashar al-Assad's overthrow.
ECONOMY Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt

Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt

Vestel Ventures, the venture capital arm of Turkish electronics giant Vestel, has taken a stake in U.S.-based Splitvolt, which provides energy efficiency and electric vehicle charging solutions.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿