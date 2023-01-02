New era begins in energy efficiency for buildings

New era begins in energy efficiency for buildings

ISTANBUL
New era begins in energy efficiency for buildings

A regulation that came into force as of Jan. 1 ushers in a new era in energy efficiency in buildings in Türkiye.

According to the regulation, all buildings to be constructed larger than 5,000 square meters in size will be required to be B energy efficiency class and meet 5 percent of energy they consume from renewable resources.

With this regulation, the country’s energy consumption is expected to decline by 25 percent, while it will cut Türkiye’s energy import bill by 5 billion Turkish Liras.

Authorities will not issue construction permissions for building projects which fail to comply with the new requirements. According to the regulation, all new structures should be designed as nearly zero-energy buildings (NZEB).

From January 2025, the NZEB rules will apply to buildings with more than 2,000 square meters in size, and the requirement for renewable energy use will be increased from 5 percent to 10 percent. That will help reduce the annual energy import bill by 7.5 billion liras. From 2030, those rules will apply to buildings with 1,000 square meters and larger in size.

As per the new rules, the thickness of the insulation materials used in buildings should increase from 5 centimeters to 8 centimeters in Istanbul and from 6 centimeters to 9 centimeters in Ankara.

With the start of the new year, some key regulations concerning the trade industry, tourism and consumers also came into force.

One of those regulations aims at preventing monopolization in the e-commerce sector and unfair competition by facilitating the entry of new players into the market.

As of Jan. 1, the 2 percent accommodation tax in the tourism sector also took effect. The new tax will apply to a wide range of facilities, including hotels, motels, resorts, apart-hotels and camping sites.

Meanwhile, the 10 percent entertainment tax charged from cinema, concerts, sports events and horse race goers will be abolished.

As part of those regulations, barbers, hairdressers and beauty parlors will be required to be closed for business once a week on Sundays.

Economy, Turkey,

WORLD Strike kills dozens Russian troops in eastern Ukraine: Moscow

Strike kills dozens Russian troops in eastern Ukraine: Moscow
LATEST NEWS

  1. Strike kills dozens Russian troops in eastern Ukraine: Moscow

    Strike kills dozens Russian troops in eastern Ukraine: Moscow

  2. Türkiye made record export of $254 bln in 2022: Erdoğan

    Türkiye made record export of $254 bln in 2022: Erdoğan

  3. Akar blames Greece for trying to escalate tensions

    Akar blames Greece for trying to escalate tensions

  4. Actor Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snow plow accident

    Actor Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snow plow accident

  5. Shuttle accident kills 6, hurts 5 in Mardin

    Shuttle accident kills 6, hurts 5 in Mardin
Recommended
China’s manufacturing activity drops despite lifted Covid restrictions

China’s manufacturing activity drops despite lifted Covid restrictions
Banks seek to quash women’s lawsuits in Jeffrey Epstein case

Banks seek to quash women’s lawsuits in Jeffrey Epstein case
Turkish Airlines receives new plane, expanding its fleet

Turkish Airlines receives new plane, expanding its fleet
Price of natural gas used in electricity production reduced

Price of natural gas used in electricity production reduced
Central Bank keeps 5 percent medium-term inflation target

Central Bank keeps 5 percent medium-term inflation target
UK problems won’t go away in 2023, Sunak warns

UK problems won’t go away in 2023, Sunak warns
WORLD Strike kills dozens Russian troops in eastern Ukraine: Moscow

Strike kills dozens Russian troops in eastern Ukraine: Moscow

A Ukrainian strike on a complex in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Makiivka killed 63 Russian troops, the Russian defence ministry announced on Monday.

ECONOMY China’s manufacturing activity drops despite lifted Covid restrictions

China’s manufacturing activity drops despite lifted Covid restrictions

China’s manufacturing activity contracted sharply in December for the third month in a row, according to official figures released on Dec. 31, despite Beijing’s loosening of Covid restrictions at the beginning of the month.    
SPORTS World number three Ruud, Kvitova cruise at United Cup

World number three Ruud, Kvitova cruise at United Cup

World number three Casper Ruud cruised past Thiago Monteiro in straight sets but it was in vain as Norway crashed in their mixed teams United Cup tie against Brazil in Brisbane on Jan. 1.