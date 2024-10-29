New e-Government service to streamline lease agreements

ANKARA

The Treasury and Finance Ministry has announced the final stages of a new e-Devlet (e-Government) service designed to streamline lease agreements for tenants and landlords.

Accessible through Türkiye’s e-Government gateway, the new service aims to simplify and secure the process of creating lease contracts.

“The application will allow citizens to create contracts on a reliable state platform,” Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek stated. He added that this new service would reduce the need for in-person document submissions and make lease agreements more accessible across the country.

According to officials, the ministry’s initiative responds to public demand for reliable online lease contracts and tools for resolving disputes. The project received the backing from the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Ministry, as well as the Presidential Digital Transformation Office.

The service will roll out in two phases. In the initial phase, set to launch soon, users will be able to generate contracts online, making it easier for landlords and tenants to formalize agreements. By the end of the year, the second phase will enable real estate consultants and authorized representatives to prepare and submit contracts for approval by both property owners and tenants.

Each lease agreement created through the e-Government gateway will carry a timestamped bar code, enabling digital verification and ensuring document authenticity.

Şimşek emphasized the service’s benefits, noting that it would make lease transactions “quick, easy, and reliable,” regardless of a user’s location or time constraints.

“With this platform, citizens can create contracts on a secure, government-backed site, reduing beaucratic burdens,” he said.

Additionally, the service will contribute data for developing Türkiye’s Real Estate Value Map, an official tool for assessing property values across the country.