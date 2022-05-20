New drillship arrives in Mersin

  • May 20 2022 07:00:00

MERSIN
Turkey’s fourth drillship has arrived at the port of Taşucu in the province of Mersin, on the Mediterranean coast.

It will join the country’s three other drillships, namely Fatih, Kanuni and Yavuz, in exploration activities.

The ship, Cobalt Explorer, departed from the Okpo Port in South Korea on March 7 for Turkey and is expected to stay for two months in Mersin to make preparations for its drilling mission.

The seventh-generation ship has a tower height of 104 meters and is 238-meter-long and 42-meter-wide. It can accommodate 200 crew on board.

Equipped with an active positioning system, the new ship is capable of drilling depths up to 12,200 meters.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez previously said that the fourth ship would begin its drilling activities in the Mediterranean Sea.

Turkey is using drillships in its hydrocarbon exploration activities in the Black Sea and the Mediterranean.

