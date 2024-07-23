Consumer morale declines for second consecutive month

Consumer morale declines for second consecutive month

ANKARA
Consumer morale declines for second consecutive month

Consumer confidence declined for a second month in a row in July, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.

The consumer confidence index declined by 3.1 percent in July from the previous month to 75.9 points, which marked the index’s lowest value this year, after declining 2.7 percent in May, TÜİK said on July 23.

Any index value above the 100 mark indicates optimism among consumers.

The sub-index for households’ assessment of their current financial situation was down 5.4 percent month-on-month, a steeper decline compared to the 2.2 percent drop recorded in June.

The gauge of consumers’ financial situation expectations over the next 12 months fell 4.2 percent, after declining 4.4 percent in the previous month, while the index for households’ general economic situation expectations for the next 12 months plunged 7 percent, accelerating from the 2.8 percent decline in June.

The index measuring households’ assessment of their current financial situation compared with the past 12 months nosedived 7.9 percent in July, comparing unfavorably with the 10 percent and 2 percent increases recorded in May and June.

Consumers appeared to be less optimistic about inflation prospects in the next 12 months, showed TÜİK survey.

Consumer spending is one of the main drivers of the economic growth in Türkiye.

Final consumption expenditures of households accounted for 56.6 percent of GDP in the first quarter of 2024. Households’ consumption expenditures rose 7.3 percent in January-March from the same period of 2023.

The rate of GDP growth accelerated from 4 percent in the final quarter of 2023 to 5.7 percent in the three months to March.

morale,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() War, economic chaos defied drive to end hunger in 2023: UN

War, economic chaos defied drive to end hunger in 2023: UN
LATEST NEWS

  1. War, economic chaos defied drive to end hunger in 2023: UN

    War, economic chaos defied drive to end hunger in 2023: UN

  2. Erdoğan urges friendly relations with neighbors

    Erdoğan urges friendly relations with neighbors

  3. Germany bans 'Hezbollah, Iran-linked' Islamist group

    Germany bans 'Hezbollah, Iran-linked' Islamist group

  4. Wave of protests break out in Washington, London

    Wave of protests break out in Washington, London

  5. German school in Ankara halts Turkish student admissions

    German school in Ankara halts Turkish student admissions
Recommended
Türkiye ends deposit transaction with Saudi Arabia to reduce external liabilities

Türkiye ends deposit transaction with Saudi Arabia to reduce external liabilities
Nigeria passes minimum wage bill

Nigeria passes minimum wage bill
Lula rallies G20 countries against world hunger

Lula rallies G20 countries against world hunger
Blast at Mexico tequila factory kills five

Blast at Mexico tequila factory kills five
Renewables overproduction turns electricity prices negative

Renewables overproduction turns electricity prices negative
Domestic tourism expenditure rises 103 percent

Domestic tourism expenditure rises 103 percent
Economic board discusses climate crisis measures

Economic board discusses climate crisis measures
WORLD War, economic chaos defied drive to end hunger in 2023: UN

War, economic chaos defied drive to end hunger in 2023: UN

Conflict, economic turbulence and extreme weather scuppered efforts to curb hunger last year, with around nine percent of the world's population affected, U.N. agencies said on Wednesday.

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Edin Dzeko showed his class as Fenerbahçe came out the 4-3 winner in a Champions League second qualifying round first leg at Swiss side Lugano on July 23 night in coach Jose Mourinho’s first official game in charge.
﻿